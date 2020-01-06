Hypertension: Drinking This Berry Juice May Lower Blood Pressure
Hypertension: Long-term consumption of lingonberry juice lowers high blood pressure and improves the functions of blood vessels, reveals an experimental study.
Simple changes in diet can help you control high blood pressure
High blood pressure or hypertension can negatively affect your health in various ways. It is also known as a silent killer as it can majorly increase the risk of heart diseases. But high blood pressure can be controlled with some simple precautions. You can make changes in your diet and lifestyle to control blood pressure naturally. Some foods and drinks can help in controlling blood pressure naturally. Similarly, a recent study has revealed that long-term consumption of lingonberry juice lowers high blood pressure and improves the functions of blood vessels.
High blood pressure: Lingonberry juice for hypertension
The study explains that at some point in life, many people develop elevated blood pressure, even hypertension and functional disturbances in blood vessels related to low-grade inflammation. In addition to drug therapies, nutrition has a key role in the management of these disorders. Studies have shown that polyphenol-rich food reduces the risk of cardiovascular diseases.
Lingonberry, bilberry, cranberry and blackcurrant are excellent sources of polyphenols. "Lingonberry juice is no substitute for medication, but it is a good dietary supplement," said researcher Anne Kivimaki from University of Helsinki in Finland.
Both lingonberry and cranberry are part of the Vaccinium family of plants, just like bilberries blueberries and huckleberries. In her doctoral thesis, Kivimaki investigated the cardiovascular effects of cold-pressed lingonberry juice, cranberry juice and blackcurrant juice as drinking fluid for 8-10 weeks on genetically hypertensive rats (SHR).
Diluted lingonberry juice significantly lowered high blood pressure while juice that contained more polyphenols improved impaired blood vessel function to the level of healthy vessels, the results showed.
The juice did not prevent the age-related elevation of blood pressure typical to the hypertensive animal strain. Lingonberry juice prevented the expression of genes associated with low-grade inflammation in the aorta. The effect of other berry juices was less marked, showed the findings.
Underlying the effect is probably the reduction of low-grade inflammation as well as mechanisms related to the renin-angiotensin system, a central regulator of blood pressure, and the availability of nitric oxide, a local endothelial vasodilating factor, said the study.
(With inputs from IANS)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
