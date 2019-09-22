5 Natural Immunity Boosters You Must Add To Your Diet
Strong immune system can help you protect yourself from various diseases and infections naturally. Some foods and drinks can help you build immunity naturally. Read here to know some of these natural immunity boosters.
Some foods can help you strengthen your immunity naturally
HIGHLIGHTS
- Strong immunity can help you fight infections
- Turmeric can help you strengthen immunity naturally
- Vitamin C helps in boosting the production of white blood cells
A strong immune system can help you prevent many diseases. Strong immunity helps your body fight diseases. There are many factors which can affect your immune system whereas others can boost your immunity. It is very necessary to keep your immune system strong otherwise you may fall sick very often. With some minor changes, you can boost immunity and promote your health. Stress, poor lifestyle, unhealthy eating, excess alcohol, lack of sleep and sedentary lifestyle are some factors which can harm your immune system. But you can simply make some modification to boost your immunity. Here are some natural immunity boosters which you can add to your diet.
Natural Immunity Boosters
1. Citrus foods
Citrus foods are rich in vitamin C and antioxidants which can help in building immunity. Vitamin C helps in the production of white blood cells. White blood cells are the disease-fighting cells of the body. You can prevent the risk of developing cold or other infections by consuming more of vitamin C. Some foods rich in vitamin C are orange, kiwi, lemon, grapefruit and many more.
2. Turmeric
Turmeric is the magical spice which is loaded with medicinal properties. Turmeric can help you boost immunity. It is also loaded with anti-inflammatory properties. You can add turmeric to your diet and prepare turmeric tea for better results. Fresh turmeric is extremely beneficial for your health.
3. Yogurt
Yogurt is another healthy option which you can use to boost immunity. The probiotics present in yogurt helps in fighting against infections. You can eat yogurt on a daily basis. Add some fresh fruits to your yogurt to enhance its taste. Do not eat flavoured or high-fat yogurt.
4. Tea
Teas are good for your health in many ways and can boost immunity to help you fight infections. Teas are also rich in flavours. It is a great way to start your morning with a cup of tea. Some of the best teas which you can add to your diet for better immunity are green tea, black tea, ginger tea, cinnamon tea, turmeric tea or chamomile tea.
5. Cinnamon
Cinnamon is an amazing spice which adds extra flavour to your food. It is loaded with health benefits as well. Cinnamon can help you manage diabetes, PCOD, infections and heart health. It can also boost weight loss. Add cinnamon to your diet and strengthen your immune system.
