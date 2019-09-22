ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  5 Natural Immunity Boosters You Must Add To Your Diet

5 Natural Immunity Boosters You Must Add To Your Diet

Strong immune system can help you protect yourself from various diseases and infections naturally. Some foods and drinks can help you build immunity naturally. Read here to know some of these natural immunity boosters.
  By: Varsha Vats  Updated: Sep 22, 2019 03:31 IST
3-Min Read
5 Natural Immunity Boosters You Must Add To Your Diet

Some foods can help you strengthen your immunity naturally

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Strong immunity can help you fight infections
  2. Turmeric can help you strengthen immunity naturally
  3. Vitamin C helps in boosting the production of white blood cells

A strong immune system can help you prevent many diseases. Strong immunity helps your body fight diseases. There are many factors which can affect your immune system whereas others can boost your immunity. It is very necessary to keep your immune system strong otherwise you may fall sick very often. With some minor changes, you can boost immunity and promote your health. Stress, poor lifestyle, unhealthy eating, excess alcohol, lack of sleep and sedentary lifestyle are some factors which can harm your immune system. But you can simply make some modification to boost your immunity. Here are some natural immunity boosters which you can add to your diet.

Natural Immunity Boosters


RELATED STORIES

This Could Impair The Immune System

Researchers have now discovered how the fungus -- Aspergillus fumigatus -- knocks out the immune defences, enabling a potentially fatal fungal infection to develop.

7 Lifestyle Choices You Didn't Know Were Harming Your Immunity: Know Them Now

A healthy immune system is required to protect the body from foreign invaders. In one of his recent live videos on Facebook, lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho talks about lifestyle choices that can boost your immune system.

1. Citrus foods

Citrus foods are rich in vitamin C and antioxidants which can help in building immunity. Vitamin C helps in the production of white blood cells. White blood cells are the disease-fighting cells of the body. You can prevent the risk of developing cold or other infections by consuming more of vitamin C. Some foods rich in vitamin C are orange, kiwi, lemon, grapefruit and many more.

lpf4afso

Citrus foods are rich in vitamin C which helps in building immunity
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Turmeric

Turmeric is the magical spice which is loaded with medicinal properties. Turmeric can help you boost immunity. It is also loaded with anti-inflammatory properties. You can add turmeric to your diet and prepare turmeric tea for better results. Fresh turmeric is extremely beneficial for your health.

Also read: 7 Immunity-Boosting Foods That Can Help You Prevent Dengue

3. Yogurt

Yogurt is another healthy option which you can use to boost immunity. The probiotics present in yogurt helps in fighting against infections. You can eat yogurt on a daily basis. Add some fresh fruits to your yogurt to enhance its taste. Do not eat flavoured or high-fat yogurt.

Also read: 7 Lifestyle Choices You Didn't Know Were Harming Your Immunity: Know Them Now

4. Tea

Teas are good for your health in many ways and can boost immunity to help you fight infections. Teas are also rich in flavours. It is a great way to start your morning with a cup of tea. Some of the best teas which you can add to your diet for better immunity are green tea, black tea, ginger tea, cinnamon tea, turmeric tea or chamomile tea.

pu0m722

Teas are loaded with health benefits which can be added to your daily diet
Photo Credit: iStock

5. Cinnamon

Cinnamon is an amazing spice which adds extra flavour to your food. It is loaded with health benefits as well. Cinnamon can help you manage diabetes, PCOD, infections and heart health. It can also boost weight loss. Add cinnamon to your diet and strengthen your immune system.

Also read: Monsoon Health Tips: 7 Things That Can Boost Your Immunity, Prevent Sickness During Monsoon

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

5 Natural Immunity Boosters You Must Add To Your Diet
5 Natural Immunity Boosters You Must Add To Your Diet

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

'Night Owl' Girls More Likely To Gain Weight Says Study; Other Habits Which Can Lead To Weight Gain

Lack Of Sleep Can Affect Metabolism, Says Study; Know Mistakes That Can Slow Down Your Metabolism

E-Cigarettes Banned: Know Why They Are No Better Than Regular Cigarettes

Drinking Tea May Boost Your Brain Function, Says Study; 5 Healthy Teas You Must Try

Why Do You Gain Weight As You Get Older? Here's Your Answer!

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases