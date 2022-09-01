National Nutrition Week: Barberries Are The Latest 'Kitchen Addition'. Know Why
Nutritionist Lovneet Batra highlights two main benefits of having barberries.
Barberries has been used in traditional medicine to treat digestive issues, infections
Berries fall in the category of the healthiest foods you can eat. And, apart from being delicious, berries are high in nutritional value. While much has been said about blueberries and strawberries, barberries are yet to get their due credit. Barberry is a shrub that grows tart, and red berries, popularly known as barberries. These berries have been used in traditional medicine to treat digestive issues, metabolic syndrome, infections, and skin conditions like acne. Making barberries the latest “kitchen addition,” nutritionist Lovneet Batra talks about its health benefits, mainly diabetes and diarrhea, in her Instagram Stories.
1. Diabetes
According to the nutritionist, barberries may play a role in managing diabetes. Specifically, it's berberine content. The compound can help regulates how the cells respond to the hormone insulin, as well as the amount of sugar in theblood. “In turn, this may help lower your blood sugar levels,” Lovneet Batra adds.
2. Diarrhea
“Barberries can treat diarrhea,” the nutritionist says. She explains that it is likely due to the high concentration of berberine. The bioactive chemical might help slow down the transit of feces through the gut by inhibiting certain receptors, which prevents the body from experiencing diarrhea.
Nutritionist Lovneet Batra, time and again, talks about the health benefits of berries. And, mulberry is no different. In her blog, Lovneet highlights the various benefits of the “traditional summer fruit” on our skin and body.
1. Prevents Lead Toxicity
Mulberries are packed with antioxidants, therefore, they can act as the main line of defense against free radicals and lead. The protective effect of mulberry against lead toxicity prevents anemia, metabolic disorder, and tissue injury.
2. Liver Health
Certain compounds in mulberries could have a beneficial effect on the liver. It is particularly effective in preventing fatty liver disease. It also lowers triglyceride, cholesterol, and density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL).
3. Boosts Immunity
Mulberries are a good source of Vitamin C. They are rich in a bunch of nutrients as well as anti-oxidants which can help defend the body from foreign invaders.
