Do Not Let Festive Indulgence Make Room For Increased Acidity; Try These Home Remedies To Stay Healthy This Diwali
Diwali 2019: With a change in your diet because of festive indulgence, you may experience increased acidity. Try these home remedies suggested by nutritionist Nmami Agarwal for some effective results.
Acidity home remedies: Poor gut health can be the primary cause of acidity and gas
HIGHLIGHTS
- Keep yourself hydrated to prevent acidity this Diwali
- A glass of cold milk can help in curbing acidity effectively
- Ajwain or carom seeds in hot water can help in treating acidity
Diwali 2019: It is Diwali and sweets, fried food, nuts, seeds and even alcohol might be a part of daily diet for most of you. And believe it or not, the increased acidity can be credited to this change in diet and also poor gut health and digestive system. According to lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho, the first step towards preventing indigestion problems like constipation, bloating, acidity and gas is: improve your gut health. This can be done by increasing intake of probiotics and prebiotics, which provide healthy bacteria to your gut and improve overall gut flora. A healthy gut is directly proportional to a healthy digestive system and inversely proportional to the frequency of gas, acidity and other related problems.
In one of her posts on Instagram, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal says that acid is produced in the body to digest food. It is when this acid gets produced in excess that problems like excessive burping, gas, flatulence etc start popping up. In this article, we are going to talk about ways to combat acidity naturally.
Acidity home remedies: How to prevent acidity this Diwali
Improper eating pattern, consumption of spicy and oily food, lack of physical activity, stress and even dehydration may be possible for acidity. So, regular exercise, a healthy and nutritious diet and sufficient intake of water are the first few steps towards reducing acidity.
Here are a few simple and easy ways to prevent acidity:
1. Chew your food properly: The first step of digestion begins right in the mouth, before food even enters the gut. Not chewing your food properly can reduce the action of enzymes present in the mouth. This in turn can lead to partially digested food and more acidity.
2. Have a glass of cold milk: Drinking a glass of cold milk is an excellent way to combat acidity. Milk is alkaline in nature and can neutralise stomach pH, thus reducing acidity.
3. Ajwain or carom seeds: Chewing ajwain seeds is the age-old, time-tested remedy for dealing with gas, acidity, bloating and flatulence. Nmami says that you can boil half tsp of ajwain in one glass of water. Strain it, add some lemon juice and a pinch of salt in it. Anti-acidic properties in ajwain can be effective in reducing acidity.
4. Mint chaas or buttermilk: According to Nmami, mint chaas or buttermilk too is an excellent remedy to reduce stomach acid. Not only is buttermilk hydrating in nature, it can also neutralise acid in the stomach. Mint on the other hand, is know to lower acid in the stomach. Whenever acidity is giving you a hard time, you can try having mint buttermilk for some quick and effective results.
5. Do not blindly take antacids: Regular consumption of antacids can lead to acid rebound. This means that you stomach begins to produce more acid than before. "This makes your entire gastrointestinal tract go for a toss," says Nmami. Constipation and diarrhoea are only a few of the many side effects of consuming antacids regularly.
Before you think of popping antacids, try the aforementioned home remedies. They might take a little time but they surely can reduce acidity effectively. Wishing you all a very happy, prosperous, safe and healthy Diwali!
(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)
(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
