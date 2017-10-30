This Is How Deepika Padukone Stays Lean And Fit; Follow Her Diet And Fitness Rules
Deepika Padukone is one such film star who has achieved great success within a short span of time and accumulated a massive fan following. Here are some of the health and diet tips she follows.
A mix of diet, exercise and lifestyle is important for overall health
HIGHLIGHTS
- Deepika does not believe in dieting and skipping meals.
- Deepika does yoga and goes for a walk every morning.
- Deepika takes maximum care of her skin and avoids unnecessary makeup.
Beauty Tips
With such wonderfully glowing skin that Deepika possesses, we can't help but wonder how she manages to look so young and fresh all the time. Deepika, like many other prominent actresses stresses on having sufficient water intake on a daily basis and ensures that she always remains hydrated. The dazzling diva makes it a point to not miss cleansing, toning and moisturizing for even a single day. Her simple secret to beauty is to not rely on instant makeup solutions but on regular skincare habits. Also, she makes sure that every inch of make-up has been removed from her face before retiring to bed. Deepika always uses a loofah instead of a soap-bar for bathing, as it helps improve blood circulation and removes dead cells from skin.
Fitness Tips
That amazing hourglass figure and that perfectly toned body are not god-gifts. Deepika has earned it and earned it well. She realised the importance of exercise and sports early in life as she was a badminton player since her school days. Despite her maddeningly hectic shooting schedules, she always makes sure to extract time for regular physical exercise. She begins her day with Yoga and goes for an half-hour walk every morning. She performs a lot of free hand exercise, does stretching exercises, and also does cardio training as well as light-weight lifting exercises.
Diet Tips
Deepika personally believes that it's not about how much you eat, but how healthy you eat. Pooja Makhija, her dietician schedules her meal timings for every two hours. Deepika does not endorse skipping of meals or fasting or dieting in order to stay 'fit'. She follows a balanced diet with an appropriate mix of carbohydrates and proteins. She always starts her day with fruits. For lunch, she prefers a bowl of dal, vegetables, a chapatti with chicken or fish. As far as dinner is concerned, she prefers having salads and roti to obtain maximum nutrition.