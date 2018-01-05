Here's How Deepika Padukone Continues To Maintain Her Curves Despite Being A Foodie
Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone!
HIGHLIGHTS
- The Padmavati of Bollywood celebrates her birthday today
- The Diva has immense love for sweet treats
- Deepika has a good metabolism because she does not starve herself
Deepika Padukone, perhaps one of the curviest and the sexiest of all Bollywood divas, is known to be a big foodie! Now how's that possible? How can curvy, fit and foodie go together? Well, for Deepika, it can! The Padmavati of Bollywood celebrates her birthday today. Besides her talent and excellent figure, Deepika is recognized as the big foodie. Yes, the Diva has immense love for sweet treats. In an interview she said that she doesn't just have one sweet tooth, instead all her teeth are sweet.
Despite her love for food and she manages to maintain that excellent to-die-for figure. But how does she do that? Put your mind at ease, we bring to you an insight of her fitness goals and nutritional intake. So let's explore the secret behind the excellent curves, long legs and a classy athletic body that Deepika carries so gracefully.
Deepika's diet...
One of the reasons behind her fitness is her good body metabolism. Her diet is rich in protein, omega 3 fatty acids, vitamins, mineral, fibre and complex carbs. She sticks to 6 meals in a day and if she happens to miss any of it, she keeps herself hydrated with juice, coconut water, buttermilk and water. Here's how she plans her meals:
She wakes up early at 5.30 and drinks a glass of warm water with honey and one lime juice.
Breakfast (7.30)
- For breakfast she has 3 different options:
- Quinoa
- 2 egg whites, almonds and a cup of low-fat milk
- 2 egg whites, 2 idlis/2 plain dosas/2 servings of upma
She munches on a bowl of fruits at 10 am as a pre-lunch snack.
Lunch (12.30-1 pm)
For lunch, Deepika has 3 oz of fish and vegetables
In the evening she has 5 almonds or pecan nuts as a snack.
Dinner
She keeps her dinner simple and light. She has any of these:
- Salad
- Chapatti and veggies
- A piece of dark chocolate (occasionally)
Her secret...
Well the secret is not starving yourself, the reason why Deepika has a good metabolism is the fact that she does not starve herself. Every 2 hours she takes coconut water, fruit or vegetable juice to keep her metabolism going, which in turn, induces weight loss.
Her weakness...
Deepika has immense love for sweet treats. Every now and then she craves for something sweet, and guess what, she gives in to those cravings occasionally!
One of the best ways to keep your metabolism going is changing the diet proportions every two weeks. Sometimes you need to increase or decrease your calorie intake so that your metabolism continues to function smoothly.
Besides all these factors, there are some rules that she follows:
- Do not overeat
- Eat at the right time
- Don't starve
- Eat more fruits and veggies
- Avoid rice after 7pm
