Constant Throat Burn Bothering You? Here Are The Causes And Effective Home Remedies
This one is especially for all those who experience burning throat quite often. Conditions like acid reflux, common cold, the flu, post-nasal drip and throat infection, are common causes of throat pain.
How often have you experienced a burning sensation in your throat? It might be too often if you experience indigestion too often or consume alcohol regularly. Burning or sore throat isn't a cause of concern. It is only in some rare cases that it is a symptom of a serious condition. In case a medical condition is causing a burning throat, you are likely to experience more symptoms. Conditions like acid reflux, common cold, the flu, post-nasal drip, throat infection, tonsils and burning mouth syndrome can cause throat burn.
Here are common causes of throat burn:
1. Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease
GERD commonly causes burning sensation in the chest, which is also known as heartburn. The burning sensation is a result of stomach acid frequently flowing back into the esophagus to the tube which connects throat to the stomach. At times, the acid travels so fat up the esophagus that it reaches the throat and voice box. GERD may also cause chronic throat irritation, chronic cough, hoarseness, excessive phlegm in throat, constant sensation of something in the throat.
2. Viral infection
Viral infection is the most common cause of throat burn. Viral infection can cause burning, itchy or raw throat along with cough, runny nose, diarrhea in children and hoarseness. Viral infection is best treated by taking rest and some antibiotics prescribed to you by the doctor. Viral infections may also cause body aches, fever, white patches on tonsils, swollen lymph nodes in the neck.
3. Burning mouth syndrome
Long-lasting and severe burning sensation in lips, tongue, gums and all over your mouth is known as burning mouth syndrome. A person with burning mouth syndrome is also likely to experience dry mouth or a salty or metallic taste in mouth.
4. Postnasal drip
Postnasal drip is referred to as a condition in which mucus and fluid from sinuses and nose drain into your throat. It causes a sensation of something dripping into your throat, which causes irritation and triggers burning sensation in throat. Postnasal drip can cause cough as you constantly try to clear your throat. Sinus infections, viral infections and allergies can cause postnasal drip.
5. Inflammation of esophagus
Known as esophagitis, inflammation in the throat can cause throat burn. GERD can cause inflammation of esophagus. When stomach acid gets refluxed into the throat, it causes irritation and inflammation, thus causing throat burn. It can also cause difficult or pain with swallowing.
Home remedies for dealing with throat burn
1. Salt water gargle can help in reducing throat burn. You can simply add some salt to warm water and gargle with it multiple times in a day for relief. Here are other ways in which salt water gargle can help.
2. You can suck on throat lozenges for getting relief from throat burn. A throat lozenge is a small medicated tablet which is helpful in stopping cough and soothes irritated tissues of the throat which are a result of common cold or influenza.
3. Drinking lots of warm fluids such as tea with honey, hot soups or even ice cream can be effective on a sore throat or a throat with a burning sensation.
Under usual circumstances, your sore throat is likely to get better within a few days. But in case the pain continues for more than a week or gets severe, you must visit a doctor. Also, in case you are experiencing fever, trouble swallowing or opening your mouth, difficulty in breathing, blood in your phlegm or saliva, lump in your neck or have a hoarse voice which lasts for more than 2 weeks, you must consult it with your doctor.
