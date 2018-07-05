Health Coach Luke Tells Why You Need Think Twice Before Tonsil Removal; Tonsillectomy Do's And Don'ts You Must Know
Celebrity health coach Luke Coutinho suggests that surgical removal of tonsils can be possibly avoided by doctors. This is more important because tonsils work for the body's immunity.
Many white blood cells are present in tonsils, which work for the body's immunity
Tonsillitis can also make a person experience trouble swallowing, catch fever and even get swollen glands around the neck. The throat turns red and the tonsils get covered in a whitish or yellow coating. Sometimes, the swelling goes on its own. In other cases, tonsillitis is treated with the help of antibiotics or tonsillectomy.
Tonsillectomy may help in treating breathing problems like sleep apnea and heavy snoring.
Who needs tonsillectomy?
The need for tonsillectomy is more common in children as compared to adults. Nonetheless, people of any age can experience trouble with their tonsils and may require surgery. However, just one case of tonsillitis is not enough to warrant a tonsillectomy. Surgery is recommended for those who get sick with tonsillitis too often or have a strep throat. People who have had tonsillitis at least 7 times should probably talk to their doctor about getting a tonsillectomy.
Also, people who experience breathing problems because of swollen tonsils; those suffering from sleep apnea; the ones whose tonsils bleed or experience frequent and loud snoring should consider a tonsillectomy.
Risk factors of tonsillectomy
Common risk factors of tonsillectomy include bleeding, infection, swelling and reaction to anesthetics.
Things to do before a tonsillectomy
It is suggested to stop taking anti-inflammatory medicines at least 2 weeks before tonsillectomy. These medicines include aspirins, naproxen and ibuprofen. These drugs can increase chances of bleeding during or after the surgery.
A person needs to fast before midnight before a tonsillectomy. Avoid drinking or eating after midnight, it will help in reducing risk of feeling nauseous from the aesthetic.
Recovery from tonsillectomy
As part of recovery from tonsillectomy, patients experience some pain or sore throat. There is also some pain in the jaw, ears or neck. It is important to get lots of rest during the first 2 or 3 days after surgery.
Sip water or eat ice pops. You need to stay hydrated without hurting your throat. Eat only soft foods for a couple of days after the surgery. Avoid eating anything crunchy or spicy after the surgery.
