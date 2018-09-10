ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Child Development »  Are Rising Temperatures Responsible For Increased Childhood Viral Infections?

Are Rising Temperatures Responsible For Increased Childhood Viral Infections?

Turns out, hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) is a common childhood viral infection that mostly affects in warmer summer months because of the increasing temperature and humidity.
  By: ANI  Updated: Sep 10, 2018 02:07 IST
1-Min Read
Are Rising Temperatures Responsible For Increased Childhood Viral Infections?

Global warming can impact outbreaks of HFMD in children

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Humidity increases risks of viral infection in children
  2. Global warming may impact incidence of such infections
  3. There is a need of more awareness about impact of global warming

Turns out, hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) is a common childhood viral infection that mostly affects in warmer summer months because of the increasing temperature and humidity.

According to a recent study, global warming may impact the rates of HFMD, both by prolonging the duration of outbreaks during peak seasons and by increasing the likelihood of HFMD transmission throughout the year.

Dr Sarah Coates, lead author of the study, said, "There is an emerging understanding of the link between our changing climate and the rising incidence of various infectious diseases. Many of these changes are so insidious that they are hard for the average practitioner to detect at the individual level."


RELATED STORIES

7 Ways Aerated Drinks Are Affecting Your Child's Health

Children now drink aerated drinks quite casually. But are they healthy for them? Read below to know some ways in which aerated drinks can harm your child's health.

Children, Teens Should Not Be On A Paleo Or Gluten-Free Diet

Public health officials there warned that the paleo diet, which eschews carbohydrates, processed foods and dairy, isn't a safe way for children to eat.

With these findings, Coates' team is hoping to raise awareness within the medical community of these large-scale trends and spur appropriate political action given their potential consequences to public health.

The full findings appeared in the journal- International Journal of Dermatology. 



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

 

Home Remedies

Do You Have A Drooping Eyelid (Ptosis)? Everything You Should Know About It
Do You Have A Drooping Eyelid (Ptosis)? Everything You Should Know About It

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Are Rising Temperatures Responsible For Increased Childhood Viral Infections?

'Black Hairy Tongue' Is An Actual Medical Condition, And It Looks As Weird As It Sounds

Want To Trick Yourself Into More Exercise? Yeah, Good Luck With That

Toddler Receives Mother's Kidney, Part Of Liver In Pioneering Transplant

Claire Wineland, Who Inspired Millions On Youtube Chronicling Her Cystic Fibrosis Battle, Dies After Lung Transplant

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES