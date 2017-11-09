Here's How To Get Rid Of Phlegm And Mucous In The Chest, Throat
Increasing air pollution can have the worst impact on people with chronic diseases. They are prone to experiencing an increase in phlegm which causes irritability and difficulty in breathing.
Air pollution can thicken phlegm and cause more congestion
HIGHLIGHTS
- Phlegm can thicken when you are sick
- Increase in air pollution can cause congestion
- Increasing phlegm causes difficulty in breathing
Air pollution has crossed the most dangerous levels in the capital. The situation, which has been declared as 'public health emergency' by Indian Medical Association President KK Aggarwal, is so hazardous that even taking a morning walk is harmful for health. And this air pollution can have the worst impact on people with chronic diseases like asthma or Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). Increasing phlegm and mucus causes in the chest and throat causes immense inconvenience, embarrassment and difficulty in breathing.
What is phlegm?
Phlegm is a thick and sticky substance that hangs around in the back of your throat when you're sick. Mucus membranes make phlegm to protect and support your respiratory system. These membranes line your mouth, nose, throat, sinuses, and lungs. Mucus, being sticky, helps in trapping dust, allergens, and viruses. A healthy person would have thin mucus which is less noticeable. When you're sick or exposed to too many particles, the phlegm can get thick and become more noticeable as it traps these foreign substances.
Thick phlegm makes you want to remove it, as it causes uneasiness and breathing problems.
Natural ways to get rid of phlegm
Honey and lemon
A mixture of 1 tablespoon or organic honey and 2 tablespoons of lemon juice can soothe your respiratory tract and bring the much needed relief. Honey has antibacterial and antifungal properties, while lemon is rich in Vitamin C, which will help you reducing congestion easily.
Stay hydrated
Having warm liquids is going to work wonders for making your mucus flow. Warm fruit juice, lemon water or decaffeinated tea are good options that can keep you hydrated and help you in losing congestion.
Gargle salt water
Gargling warm salt water can help you relieve from throat pain, clear the phlegm that's hanging at the back of your throat and even kill germs.
Apple cider vinegar
A powerful antibacterial agent, apple cider vinegar helps in preventing excess phlegm production in the body and also helps in maintaining a healthy pH balance. You can mix it with water or also gargle with it.
Turmeric
Mix 1 tsp turmeric and 1/2 tsp salt in warm water. Curcumin in turmeric is a compound that has powerful antibacterial properties that can help in thinning phlegm.