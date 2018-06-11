Going Strong On Bananas? Stop! Know The Side Effects Of Eating Too Many Bananas
While bananas can help you lose weight, reduce bloating and strengthen your heart (if eaten in moderation), it can have the opposite effect on you if you end up crossing the safe limit. Here's how eating too many bananas can harm you.
Eating one banana in a day is helpful for weight-watchers
HIGHLIGHTS
- Bananas are a very healthy fruit but they are very high in terms of carbs
- Eating one banana in a day is helpful for weight-watchers
- Too much fiber in bananas can result in abdominal cramps and gas
Who doesn't love bananas! The super delicious, nutritious and extremely convenient bananas are something which every person loves. This is one of the reasons why some people end up eating too many bananas without even thinking how it can be harmful for them. Yes, excess of everything is bad and that goes for bananas as well. While this versatile fruit can help you lose weight, reduce bloating and strengthen your heart (if eaten in moderation), it can have the opposite effect on you if you end up crossing the safe limit. So if you are eating too many bananas, due to the taste, or convenience or for the sake of your health, know that you might be harming your overall health in a way.
Also read: 5 Problems That Bananas Can Treat Better Than Medicines
Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra says, "Excess of everything is bad. So even if it is a healthy food, we cannot go overboard with anything. Bananas are a very healthy fruit but they are very high in terms of carbs. The potassium and fiber and vitamins in this fruit promote weight loss but yes, if you are eating way too many bananas in a day, it will not do well to your health. Eating too many bananas create an imbalance in your meals because this way are consuming too many carbs which induces weight gain in the long run. This way you cut down the other important nutrients your body needs on a daily basis. Eating one banana in a day is helpful for weight-watchers; two bananas would also be fine. But when you cross this safe limit, the side effects may crawl in."
Photo Credit: iStock
Here are 7 important side effects of eating too many bananas you must be aware of:
1. Constipation
Eating unripe bananas can lead to constipation. This is because of the starch content in this fruit. The starch in this fruit makes it difficult for one to digest it completely, thereby resulting in digestive distress. Bananas also contain high levels of fiber pectin. This draws water from your intestines and leaves you dehydrated. Dehydration is also an important cause of constipation.
Photo Credit: iStock
2. Nutritional imbalance
Your body needs a wide variety of nutrients to function normally. For this, nutritionist Pooja recommends you to bring all colors on your plate; all colors in terms of fruits and vegetables. However, if you stick to just one sort, for example bananas, it can increase your risk of nutritional imbalance. Excess or deficiency of a particular nutrient can increase your risk of certain diseases.
Also read: Quick And Easy Weight Loss With The Japanese 'Morning Banana Diet'
3. Excessive fiber
While your body needs fiber to keep the digestive system working normally, excess of fiber can be detrimental for your health. Too much fiber can result in abdominal cramps, bloating and gas. It may also hamper the absorption of iron and calcium; which can further lead to serious health problems.
4. Weight gain
Eating too many bananas may not fetch the desired results for weight-watchers. People who are trying to shed some extra pounds off their body may actually end up gaining weight if they eat more than 2 bananas in a day. The high carb-content of this fruit is to blame for weight gain.
Also read: Do Bananas Make You Fat?
5. Sleepiness
Tryptophan in bananas is an amino acid which helps you sleep better. High carb-content of bananas blocks these amino acids and prevents them from reaching your brain. This shortage of tryptophan increases serotonin levels in the body which induces sleepiness.
Also read: Can Diabetics Eat Mangoes And Bananas? Top Endocrinologist Decodes Diabetic Diet Myths
6. Very low fat content
Bananas barely have any fat content which makes them the perfect fruit for weight loss. However, when you eat too much of this, your body does not get the amount of fats it needs to function normally. Lack of dietary fiber in the body hampers brain development.
7. Dental problems
High sugar content in this fruit can be damaging for your teeth. Eating too many bananas can result in dental problems like tooth decay starting at an early age.
(Pooja Malhotra is a city-based nutritionist)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.