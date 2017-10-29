ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  The 7 Best Foods To Eat Before You Go To Bed

The 7 Best Foods To Eat Before You Go To Bed

We all have experienced mid-night hunger pangs. But, this unhealthy habits needs to be controlled. Here are the top 7 foods which can help you curb the temptation of mid-night snacking.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Oct 29, 2017 11:22 IST
3-Min Read
The 7 Best Foods To Eat Before You Go To Bed

These foods will prevent you from mid-night snacking

It is rightly said that one should have breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince and dine like a pauper to stay healthy. Numerous studies have concluded that keeping calories down late at night is the secret to combating obesity. As it turns out, what you choose to snack on before bedtime can play a big role in how your next day is going to be. Eating a low-calorie or low-carb diet makes you feel hungry and causes difficulty in sleeping.

So here's a list of seven foods which can help you maintain weight and also makes you feel full during dinner time. 

Also read: Feel Hungry All The Time? These 4 Foods Will Help You Control Hunger Pangs3) Almonds

Almonds are an excellent source of phosphorus and magnesium. Daily intake of almonds makes one less prone to chronic diseases like type 2 diabetes and heart diseases. Because it is rich in magnesium content, almonds too help in improving sleep quality, especially of people who suffer from insomnia.

mid night hunger pangs

Photo Credit: iStock

4) Fatty fish

Fatty fish, such as salmon, tuna, trout and mackerel are incredibly healthy. They are rich in Vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids, both of which have the potential to improve quality of sleep and also reduce inflammation.

mid night hunger pangs

Photo Credit: iStock

5) Walnuts

Walnuts are a great source of healthy fats, including omega-3 fatty acids and linoleic acid. They have also been proven to reduce high cholesterol levels, which are a major risk factor for heart disease.

mid night hunger pangs

Photo Credit: iStock

6) Cereal and skimmed milk

Although it's traditionally considered a breakfast option, a low-sugar cereal paired with skim milk is a perfect bedtime snack. Skimmed milk contains amino acid tryptophan, which serves as a precursor for the hormone serotonin, a sleep-inducing agent. And according to a study in the 'American Journal of Clinical Nutrition', eating a high-glycemic carb like rice cereal, 4 hours before bed can cut the amount of time it takes to fall asleep in half than usual.

mid night hunger pangs

Photo Credit: iStock

7) Bananas

Being an excellent source of both potassium and magnesium, bananas can put your body into a sleepy state by helping with muscle relaxation. And they are super-filling too.

mid night hunger pangs

Photo Credit: iStock

So next time you feel mid-night hunger pangs, your to-eat list is ready. 

Also read: 6 Foods You Should Definitely Avoid At Night

RELATED STORIES

'Why Do Dieticians Promote Herb Infused Water For Weight Loss?'

'Here's How You Can Inculcate Healthy Sleeping Habits In Your Child'


 

1) Tart cherry juice

Tart cherry juice is known to be high in nutrient value and is also known to promote sleepiness. Researchers have found out that tart cherry juice plays a role in relieving insomnia. So on nights you are unable to sleep because of hunger, or any other reason, have a glassful of tart cherry juice for a good night's sleep.

mid night hunger pangs

Photo Credit: iStock

2) Kiwi

Kiwi is another fruit which has been proven to improve sleep quality. Besides, one medium kiwi contains only 50 calories and includes a rich amount of your daily intake of Vitamin C and Vitamin K.

mid night hunger pangs

Photo Credit: iStock



Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

   

HOME REMEDIES

Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches
Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Mums-To-Be, Sleeping On Your Back May Increase Risk Of Stillbirth!

Hospital Charges Rs 18 Lakh For A 15-Day Treatment, Girl Succumbs To Dengue

Irrational Use Of Antibiotics Can Be Hazardous: Expert Advice

These Squirrels Provide Clues For Treating Stroke-Related Brain Damage

This New Protein Can Control The Spread Of Cancer

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------