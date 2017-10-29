The 7 Best Foods To Eat Before You Go To Bed
We all have experienced mid-night hunger pangs. But, this unhealthy habits needs to be controlled. Here are the top 7 foods which can help you curb the temptation of mid-night snacking.
It is rightly said that one should have breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince and dine like a pauper to stay healthy. Numerous studies have concluded that keeping calories down late at night is the secret to combating obesity. As it turns out, what you choose to snack on before bedtime can play a big role in how your next day is going to be. Eating a low-calorie or low-carb diet makes you feel hungry and causes difficulty in sleeping.
So here's a list of seven foods which can help you maintain weight and also makes you feel full during dinner time.
3) Almonds
Almonds are an excellent source of phosphorus and magnesium. Daily intake of almonds makes one less prone to chronic diseases like type 2 diabetes and heart diseases. Because it is rich in magnesium content, almonds too help in improving sleep quality, especially of people who suffer from insomnia.
4) Fatty fish
Fatty fish, such as salmon, tuna, trout and mackerel are incredibly healthy. They are rich in Vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids, both of which have the potential to improve quality of sleep and also reduce inflammation.
5) Walnuts
Walnuts are a great source of healthy fats, including omega-3 fatty acids and linoleic acid. They have also been proven to reduce high cholesterol levels, which are a major risk factor for heart disease.
6) Cereal and skimmed milk
Although it's traditionally considered a breakfast option, a low-sugar cereal paired with skim milk is a perfect bedtime snack. Skimmed milk contains amino acid tryptophan, which serves as a precursor for the hormone serotonin, a sleep-inducing agent. And according to a study in the 'American Journal of Clinical Nutrition', eating a high-glycemic carb like rice cereal, 4 hours before bed can cut the amount of time it takes to fall asleep in half than usual.
7) Bananas
Being an excellent source of both potassium and magnesium, bananas can put your body into a sleepy state by helping with muscle relaxation. And they are super-filling too.
So next time you feel mid-night hunger pangs, your to-eat list is ready.
1) Tart cherry juice
Tart cherry juice is known to be high in nutrient value and is also known to promote sleepiness. Researchers have found out that tart cherry juice plays a role in relieving insomnia. So on nights you are unable to sleep because of hunger, or any other reason, have a glassful of tart cherry juice for a good night's sleep.
2) Kiwi
Kiwi is another fruit which has been proven to improve sleep quality. Besides, one medium kiwi contains only 50 calories and includes a rich amount of your daily intake of Vitamin C and Vitamin K.