Feel Hungry All The Time? These 4 Foods Will Help You Control Hunger Pangs
HIGHLIGHTS
- Irregular food cravings may lead to overeating and unhealthy eating.
- Foods like pomegranate and walnuts great for controlling hunger pangs
- Oatmeal and yogurt also help control hunger pangs.
Want to lose weight without starving yourself to death? Hunger is a normal body reaction and survival mechanism. But in today's environment of ample food availability, hunger may lead us to over-eating, especially those foods that aren't really good for your health. Appetite control is important but starving yourself isn't the right solution. Starting your meal with a low-energy (or low-calorie) soup or salad may be effective at helping you feel more full and reducing calorie intake during the meal, according to some studies. It makes sense that if you eat more low-energy, high-volume foods, such as fruits and vegetables, you will feel more satisfied with a fewer number of calories. Here are 4 nutritious and delicious foods that will help keep you feeling full, you won't even know you are trying to lose weight.
1. Walnuts
An online journal named Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism conducted an observational study which stated that walnuts are the best cure to control hunger pangs. Researchers used the functional magnetic resonance imaging (FMRI) to check how consuming walnuts affects the activity in the brain. University of Georgia's lead researcher Jamie A. Cooper conducted a study which found out that eating foods rich in polyunsaturated fats, like walnuts, will not only make one feel full but also help in weight loss.
2. Pomegranate
You list the benefit and Pomegranate has it. Forget green tea? Pomegranate has thrice the level of antioxidants as compared to any other tea. Standing up to its name, this divine fruit treats Diarrhoea, Cancer and also boosts immunity. These are just a handful, but the fruit has a lot more health advantages for your skin, body and hair. Apart from being a healthy fruit, pomegranate is delicious too and is a rich source of Vitamin A, Vitamin C and Vitamin E. Abundant with anti-viral properties, here are a few benefits of pomegranate that you will be both surprised and pleased to know. Pomegranate juice can help you get rid of all kinds of stomach problems and Diarrhoea. Tea made from pomegranate leaves helps in reducing digestive problems and curing diseases like Dysentery and Cholera. Being rich with antioxidants, Vitamin A, Vitamin C and iron, pomegranate helps in fighting against diseases thus preventing cells from damage. It helps in preventing cancer, namely prostate, breast and lung cancer.
3. Oatmeal
Starting your day with a bowl of oatmeal is a great way to keep from feeling hungry an hour after eating breakfast. Oatmeal contains a mix of both soluble and insoluble fiber which is not only good for your heart, but it also may also keep your hunger pangs away. Research comparing the effects of oatmeal and corn flakes on feelings of fullness and hunger found that overweight subjects reported feeling more satisfied after consuming oatmeal than corn flakes. And they also ate less at lunch.
4. Yogurt
Yogurt is a great food to include in your diet. It is high in protein keeping you feeling full and a good source of calcium and vitamin D.