Aspirins Found To Be Safe And Effective For Migraines: 5 Other Home Remedies For Migraine Pain
HIGHLIGHTS
Aspirin for migraine: Migraine patients, take note. A new study has found aspirin to be an effective and safe option as compared to other expensive medications for treating acute migraines, as well as preventing recurrent attacks. Published in American Journal of Medicine, the review includes evidence from 13 randomised trials of treatment of migraine in 4,222 patients and thousands of patients in prevention or recurrent attacks. Findings of the study suggest that high-dose aspirin in doses from 900 to 1,300 milligrams, when given on the onset of migraine symptoms, is an effective and treatment option for acute migraine headaches.
Randomises trials of the study suggest that the daily aspirin doses from 81 to 325 mg may be a safe and effective treatment option for prevention of recurrent headaches caused by migraine.
"Our review supports the use of high dose aspirin to treat acute migraine as well as low dose daily aspirin to prevent recurrent attacks," said study researcher Charles H. Hennekens from Florida Atlantic University in the US, reports IANS.
"Moreover, the relatively favourable side effect profile of aspirin and extremely low costs compared with other prescription drug therapies may provide additional clinical options for primary health care providers treating acute as well as recurrent migraine headaches," Hennekens added.
Migraines symptoms and treatment options
Some of the most common symptoms of migraine include a headache which often begins as a dull pain but then grows into a throbbing pain which can be incapacitating. Migraine headaches are often accompanied with nausea, vomiting and sensitivity to light, sound and smell.
A migraine attack can last anywhere between 4 to 72 hours. Frequency or incidence of migraine attack range from several times in a week to only once a year.
How to deal with migraine symptoms at home?
Natural remedies for migraine pain are a drug-free way to get relief from migraine pain. Every time you sense onset of a migraine or symptoms of headaches and nausea, you can try the following tips to get relief:
1. Avoid food triggers
Diet plays a vital role in preventing migraines. Migraine patients should stay away from alcohol, processed and junk food, pickled food, caffeine and adulterated food.
2. Ginger for nausea
Ginger is considered to be an effective home remedy for treating nausea. Ginger can reduce severity of migraine symptoms and offer much-needed relief.
3. Magnesium-rich foods
Include more magnesium in your diet as deficiency of magnesium is linked to headaches and migraines. Eat more almonds, leafy green vegetables, cashews, Brazil nuts, oatmeal, eggs and sunflower seed to increase your magnesium intake and prevent migraine symptoms.
4. Peppermint oil
Menthol in peppermint oil has been found to prevent a migraine attack. It was found that applying peppermint oil on forehead and temples was more effective than medicines for migraine-associated pain, nausea and sensitivity to light.
5. Get regular with yoga
Breathing, meditation and body postures involved in yoga help in promoting health and well-being. Research shows that yoga can help in relieving frequency, duration and intensity of migraines. From reducing anxiety to releasing tension in migraine-trigger areas, there is a lot that yoga can do for treating and preventing migraines.
Apart from these tips, you should sit in a dark and silent room when suffering from a migraine attack. Stay away from all kinds of triggers that worsen migraine pain.
(With inputs from IANS)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
