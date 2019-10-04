ASK OUR EXPERTS

Millets Benefits: Migraine, Bloating, Inflammation And Other Benefits Of Kong- A Lesser-Known Millet

Millets Benefits: Migraine, Bloating, Inflammation And Other Benefits Of Kong- A Lesser-Known Millet

Millets are rich in fibre and B Vitamins. Including them in your diet will not only benefit your overall health, but will also benefit farmers and the ecology. Read here to know about kong, a lesser-known millet which celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recently came across.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Garima Arora Updated: Oct 4, 2019 03:58 IST
3-Min Read
Millets contain both soluble and insoluble fibre

Millets contain both soluble and insoluble fibre

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Millets can improve immunity in children and bone density in older adults
  2. They are beneficial for perimenopausal and menopausal women
  3. Kong is a millet which can work as a cardio-protective agent

Grains are a healthy source of fibre. They are also a rich source of nutrients like B vitamins - niacin, folate, thiamine and minerals like magnesium, iron and selenium. Dietary fibre from whole grains can be a part of overall healthy and balanced diet. In one of her recent posts on Instagram, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar talks about Kong, a lesser-known millet which looks and tastes like vari, samo or jhangora. In her post, Rujuta shares how the millet was gifted to her by one of her clients. She informs that the demand of this millet has reduced and only a few families still eat it.

Also read: Quinoa Or Indian Grains: Which One Is Healthier For Weight Loss?

Kong: the lesser-known millet with an array of health benefits


  1. Rujuta continues her post by telling that kong is often eaten as an alternative to rice during Navratri fasts. It can be prepared in the form of khichdi or Khais- a delicacy in Gujarat. Khais is cooked with buttermilk, she writes.
  2. Fibre, vitamin and mineral profile of millets make them important for everyone.
  3. Not only can millets improve immunity in children, they can also help in improving bone density in older adults.
  4. Kong can even work as a cardio-protective agent, informs Rujuta.
  5. It is most useful in perimenopausal and menopausal women. It contains phenolics that can protect skin from discolouration and premature ageing.
  6. Kong millet contain lignans that can offer protection from hormone-based cancers.
  7. Vitamin B6 and Vitamin B1 in kong can be helpful in preventing migraines, reducing bloating and inflammation.
11cj737

Including kong millet in your diet can reduce incidence of migraine
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Have You Heard Of Pseudo Grains? Here's Everything You Should Know About It

Including millets in your diet can also be beneficial for farmers and the ecology. As compared to rice and wheat, millets need less water and chemicals. Little millet, foxtail millet and barnyard millet are known to assure minimum yield even in case of failure of monsoon.

  • Apart from kong, the other millets that are commonly available in India include bajra, ragi and jowar. These millets are rich in fibre, a nutrient that can aid weight loss, promote better digestion and reduce constipation.
  • Millets contain both soluble and insoluble fibre. While soluble fibre can help in preventing acidity and reducing cholesterol, insoluble fibre can help in improving bowel movement and reducing constipation.
  • Kodo millet, a millet variant with close resemblance to rice is weight loss friendly. It is easy to digest and is rich in phytochemicals and antioxidants that offer protection from damage caused by free radicals in the body. It is also weight loss friendly.
au0c7948

Millets are weight loss friendly
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Rich In Fiber, Whole Grains Should Be A Part Of Your Daily Diet! Even Better They Help In Quick Weight Loss

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

