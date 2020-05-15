Apple Cider Vinegar Benefits: Here Are 5 Things To Consider Before Consuming It
Apple cider vinegar is made by fermenting sugar from apples. The process turns apples into acetic acid, which is the main active ingredient in vinegar and may be responsible for its health benefits. Studies have shown that apple cider vinegar can help in aiding weight loss and prevent skin infections. You can drink apple cider vinegar to improve digestion. ACV can help you have shiny hair. Just add a few tbsp of it with water while rinsing your hair. However, when it comes to using ACV, there are a few don'ts about which you need to be careful.
Apple cider vinegar: Things to avoid when consuming ACV
Following are few things you need to take care of when consuming apple cider vinegar
1. Do not brush your teeth after consuming it
After having ACV, it is recommended that you wait for at least 30 minutes after having ACV, before you brush your teeth. Brushing your teeth right after consuming ACV can cause damage to the tooth enamel and lead to cavities and tooth decay.
2. Do not have it at bed time
Apple cider vinegar has the potential to come up back to your oesophagus. Thus, having it right before bedtime can be harmful. In order to acid acid reflux after consuming ACV, you must sit upright for at least 30 minutes.
3. Do not drink it right after eating
In order to reap maximum benefits from consuming ACV, you should not consume right after a meal. To yield maximum benefits, consume it on an empty stomach. For improving digestion, you can consider consuming it right before your meals.
4. Have fewer doses
Excess of anything is bad and same is the case with ACV. If you have just started consuming it, then take smaller doses. First learn how your body reacts to ACV and then progress with increasing its dosage. Apple cider vinegar, when taken in excess, can lead to an upset stomach or a burning feeling.
5. Do not inhale it
There are chances of a strong reaction if your eyes and nose if you inhale ACV. You may find the smell unpleasant and it may cause irritation in your eyes and nose. Dilute it with some water before consuming it.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
