Home »  Living Healthy »  Know The Side Effects Of Consuming Apple Cider Vinegar

Know The Side Effects Of Consuming Apple Cider Vinegar

Consumption of apple cider vinegar (ACV) in large quantities or not consuming it the right way can contribute to some potential side effects.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Apr 8, 2024 03:04 IST
2-Min Read
Know The Side Effects Of Consuming Apple Cider Vinegar

Too much consumption of ACV can contribute to reduced appetite, nausea, heartburn and bloating

Apple cider vinegar is popularly used for weight loss. It is a natural tonic that can offer several notable health benefits. Apple cider vinegar can help maintain healthy blood sugar levels, improve heart health and more. However, for quick weight loss and other potential health benefits, many often consume it in access quantities.

Consumption of apple cider vinegar (ACV) in large quantities or not consuming it the right way can contribute to some potential side effects. If you are consuming ACV regularly, read on to know the potential side of using it incorrectly.

Side-effects of apple cider vinegar



RELATED STORIES
related

10 Reasons Why You Should Add Apple Cider Vinegar To Your Summer Diet

Keep reading as we discuss a simple way to incorporate it into your diet and the many benefits of adding ACV to your summer diet.

related

Diabetics: Do You Have Diabetes? Relish These 5 Healthy Foods

Diabetes: These five nutritious food items will keep your diabetes under control.

1. May contribute to digestive issues

Too much consumption of ACV can contribute to reduced appetite, nausea, heartburn and bloating.



ACV also reduces the rate at which the food leaves the stomach, making it difficult to manage blood sugar levels.

2. Lower potassium levels

A few case reports revealed that low potassium levels could be attributed to a high intake of apple cider vinegar. Potassium plays a role in maintaining your blood pressure, regulates fluid balance, supports the functioning of the nervous system and more. Therefore, it is essential to consume ACV in limited amounts to maintain healthy potassium levels.

3. Affects bones and teeth

High acid levels can inhibit the formation of new bones. Access consumption of ACV may reduce bone density, increasing the risk of developing osteoporosis.

Similarly, acidic foods and drinks damage tooth enamel and contribute to enamel erosion. If not consumed wisely, the acid in vinegar can lead to weak enamel, tooth decay and mineral loss.

4. Throat burn

Apple cider vinegar can cause esophageal (throat) burn. This symptom can be worse in children.

5. May affect medication

A few medications can interact with ACV. Excessive intake of ACV can affect the way some drugs interact with your body.

How much should you consume?

If you are planning to add ACV to your diet, start with small quantities. It is often recommended not to consume more than 2 tablespoons of ACV per day. Also, you must dilute it by adding water before consuming it.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts
Ways To Deal With Anxiety
Tips To Avoid Monsoon Illness

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Health Supplements By Reckonsoft

 

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases