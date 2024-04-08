Know The Side Effects Of Consuming Apple Cider Vinegar
Consumption of apple cider vinegar (ACV) in large quantities or not consuming it the right way can contribute to some potential side effects.
Too much consumption of ACV can contribute to reduced appetite, nausea, heartburn and bloating
Apple cider vinegar is popularly used for weight loss. It is a natural tonic that can offer several notable health benefits. Apple cider vinegar can help maintain healthy blood sugar levels, improve heart health and more. However, for quick weight loss and other potential health benefits, many often consume it in access quantities.
Side-effects of apple cider vinegar
1. May contribute to digestive issues
ACV also reduces the rate at which the food leaves the stomach, making it difficult to manage blood sugar levels.
2. Lower potassium levels
A few case reports revealed that low potassium levels could be attributed to a high intake of apple cider vinegar. Potassium plays a role in maintaining your blood pressure, regulates fluid balance, supports the functioning of the nervous system and more. Therefore, it is essential to consume ACV in limited amounts to maintain healthy potassium levels.
3. Affects bones and teeth
High acid levels can inhibit the formation of new bones. Access consumption of ACV may reduce bone density, increasing the risk of developing osteoporosis.
Similarly, acidic foods and drinks damage tooth enamel and contribute to enamel erosion. If not consumed wisely, the acid in vinegar can lead to weak enamel, tooth decay and mineral loss.
4. Throat burn
Apple cider vinegar can cause esophageal (throat) burn. This symptom can be worse in children.
5. May affect medication
A few medications can interact with ACV. Excessive intake of ACV can affect the way some drugs interact with your body.
How much should you consume?
If you are planning to add ACV to your diet, start with small quantities. It is often recommended not to consume more than 2 tablespoons of ACV per day. Also, you must dilute it by adding water before consuming it.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
