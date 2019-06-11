Here's How Apple Cider Vinegar Can Contribute To Weight Loss
Apple cider vinegar for weight loss: Apart from a healthy diet and regular exercise, read here to know how apple cider vinegar can help you lose weight!
You can use apple cider vinegar along with olive oil for a delicious salad dressing
Foods are magical. They can satisfy your taste buds and provide the much-needed energy for a hectic work. Fruits and vegetables are loaded with the goodness of nutrients, which can be beneficial for the body. Some food items have got a cultural significance. Spices like turmeric are known for their medicinal properties. Oils extracted from coconut and almonds are popular for hair nourishment. When it comes to weight loss, we have got a range of food items (starting from fruits and veggies to oils and vinegar). The nutrient content can help your metabolism, further helping you with weight loss. In this article, we talk about the goodness of apple cider vinegar and how it can help in weight loss.
Apple cider vinegar has been utilized as a health tonic for centuries. This beneficial vinegar is made in a two-step fermentation process. Firstly, apples are crushed and combined with yeast. This helps in converting the fruit's sugar into alcohol. Later on, bacteria is added to ferment the alcohol into acetic acid.
Acetic acid in apple cider vinegar can help in weight loss. Here's how:
1. Lowering blood sugar levels: Apple cider vinegar can help in improving liver's ability to take up sugar from the blood.
2. Decreasing insulin levels: Apple cider vinegar can help in reducing ratio of insulin to glucagon. This might help in burning fat.
3. Improving metabolism: Apple cider vinegar can increase AMPK, an enzyme which can boost fat burning and decrease sugar and fat production in the liver.
4. Burning fat and reducing fat storage: Apple cider vinegar can help in reducing body's fat percentage, which can help in belly fat loss. Furthermore, it can also help in decreasing blood triglycerides.
5. Appetite suppression: Apple cider vinegar can give a feeling of fullness. This can help in decrease of calorie intake, thus aiding weight loss.
Apple cider vinegar may not same as an ideal food for weight loss. But incorporation of apple cider vinegar can actually help you in shedding those extra kilos. You can use it as a salad dressing along with olive oil. Otherwise mix one tablespoon of apple cider vinegar with water. The acidic nature can harm your oesophagus and hence its not recommended to consume undiluted vinegar.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
