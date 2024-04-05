10 Reasons Why You Should Add Apple Cider Vinegar To Your Summer Diet
Keep reading as we discuss a simple way to incorporate it into your diet and the many benefits of adding ACV to your summer diet.
The antioxidants in ACV may help boost the immune system and protect against infections
Apple cider vinegar (ACV) has been touted for its various health benefits, especially when added to one's diet. There are several ways to consume apple cider vinegar, and the best method often depends on personal preference and health goals. Below we discuss a simple way to incorporate it into your diet and the many benefits of adding ACV to your summer diet.
One of the most common ways to consume ACV is by diluting it in water. Mix 1-2 tablespoons of ACV with 8 ounces of water. You can add honey or a squeeze of lemon juice to improve the taste if desired. It's essential to dilute ACV to prevent potential damage to tooth enamel and the oesophagus due to its acidity.
10 Potential health benefits of incorporating apple cider vinegar into your summer diet:
1. Weight management
ACV may help with weight management by increasing feelings of fullness and reducing calorie intake. The acetic acid in ACV has been shown to suppress appetite and increase metabolism, leading to decreased body weight over time.
2. Improved digestion
ACV can aid in digestion by increasing stomach acid production, which helps break down food more efficiently. This may alleviate symptoms of indigestion, bloating, and gas.
3. Blood sugar regulation
The acetic acid in ACV may improve insulin sensitivity and lower blood sugar levels after meals. This can be particularly beneficial for individuals with type 2 diabetes or those at risk of developing it.
4. Heart health
Consuming ACV may have positive effects on heart health by lowering cholesterol and triglyceride levels. This can reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke.
5. Reduced risk of cancer
Some studies suggest that ACV may help inhibit the growth of cancer cells due to its high antioxidant content. However, more research is needed to confirm this potential benefit.
6. Improved skin health
ACV can be used topically to treat acne and other skin conditions due to its antibacterial and antifungal properties. When consumed, it may also help improve skin health by balancing pH levels and reducing inflammation.
7. Detoxification
ACV is believed to aid in detoxification by promoting the elimination of toxins from the body. It may also support liver function, which plays a crucial role in detoxifying harmful substances.
8. Alleviation of allergies
Some people claim that ACV can help alleviate allergy symptoms by reducing mucus production and inflammation. However, more research is needed to support these claims.
9. Improved immunity
The antioxidants in ACV may help boost the immune system and protect against infections. Regular consumption may reduce the frequency and severity of illnesses such as colds and flu.
10. Alkalising effect
Despite being acidic outside the body, ACV has an alkalising effect when metabolised. This can help balance the body's pH levels, which is essential for overall health and vitality.
It's important to note that while ACV may offer these potential health benefits, individual results can vary, and it should be consumed in moderation. Additionally, it's always a good idea to consult with a healthcare professional before making significant changes to your diet, especially if you have underlying health conditions or are taking medications.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
