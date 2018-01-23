Here's What Happens When You Soak Your Feet In Apple Cider Vinegar
Apple Cider Vinegar, no doubt has a lot of health benefits. It can prevent a lot of diseases, treat respiratory problems, help lose weight and even help in gaining a clear and healthy digestive system. It also has amazing benefits when we soak our feet into it.
The use of apple cider vinegar can kill the fungi and microbes responsible for the bad odour in our feet
HIGHLIGHTS
- Soaking our feet in ACV gets rid of the bad feet odour
- It soothes our sore feet muscles
- It can also get you rid of cracked heels
Though it has a distinct aroma that can be intolerable for certain people, its health benefits by submerging your feet in it, exceed this disadvantage by a lot. We know that our feet have a lot of germs in it and suffer from a lack of oxygen as they are covered all day by our shoes or socks. This can be very damaging for our feet as it can lead us to have dry feet, asperities, calluses and other fungal infections. The use of apple cider vinegar can kill the fungi and microbes responsible for the bad odour in our feet.
Here's what you need to do:
1. In lukewarm water (not hot), add a glass of apple cider vinegar.
2. You can also add a few drops of lavender essential oil to improve the aroma.
3. Now, soak your feet in it for at least 30 minutes.
This will help :
- Soothe sore feet muscles
- Get rid of the bad feet odour
- Relieve pain from minor sunburn
- Heal dry skin
- Get rid of toenail fungus
- Remove warts
- Get rid of cracked heels
So if you've been suffering from bad feet odour or sore feet muscles, do give this a try. Doing this daily can also provide you relief from cracked heels. If your footwear has a bad odour, you can spray this into it to get rid of it.
