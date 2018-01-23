ASK OUR EXPERTS

Here's What Happens When You Soak Your Feet In Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple Cider Vinegar, no doubt has a lot of health benefits. It can prevent a lot of diseases, treat respiratory problems, help lose weight and even help in gaining a clear and healthy digestive system. It also has amazing benefits when we soak our feet into it.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Jan 23, 2018 03:07 IST
The use of apple cider vinegar can kill the fungi and microbes responsible for the bad odour in our feet

Apple Cider Vinegar, no doubt has a lot of health benefits. It can prevent a lot of diseases, treat respiratory problems, help lose weight and even help in gaining a clear and healthy digestive system. It can also be used as a disinfectant for the household. This natural remedy for almost everything also has a lot of benefits when it comes to putting your feet into this vinegar every night. It helps remove bacteria and disease causing germs from the body.

Though it has a distinct aroma that can be intolerable for certain people, its health benefits by submerging your feet in it, exceed this disadvantage by a lot. We know that our feet have a lot of germs in it and suffer from a lack of oxygen as they are covered all day by our shoes or socks. This can be very damaging for our feet as it can lead us to have dry feet, asperities, calluses and other fungal infections. The use of apple cider vinegar can kill the fungi and microbes responsible for the bad odour in our feet.

Here's what you need to do:

1. In lukewarm water (not hot), add a glass of apple cider vinegar.

2. You can also add a few drops of lavender essential oil to improve the aroma.

3. Now, soak your feet in it for at least 30 minutes.

This will help :

  • Soothe sore feet muscles
  • Get rid of the bad feet odour
  • Relieve pain from minor sunburn
  • Heal dry skin
  • Get rid of toenail fungus
  • Remove warts
  • Get rid of cracked heels

So if you've been suffering from bad feet odour or sore feet muscles, do give this a try. Doing this daily can also provide you relief from cracked heels. If your footwear has a bad odour, you can spray this into it to get rid of it.



