A Look At Aloe Vera And Its Amazing Health Benefits
Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee is here with some useful health benefits of aloe vera.
aloe vera has exception anti-inflammatory properties
You may have heard of aloe vera and used it as well. Many people apply it to hair or skin. Aloe vera is widely used in skin care products including face wash, and creams. But do you know that aloe vera's health benefits go even beyond that? Yes. A lot of people swear by aloe vera juice. Aloe vera is rich in protein and is also recommended for weight loss. Enlightening us more on the same is nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee. She shares the different health benefits of aloe vera through a post on Instagram.
In the caption, she writes, “Did you know that the legendary Egyptian beauty Cleopatra used fresh aloe leaf gel to massage onto her skin? Aloe Vera has many health benefits, other than the fact that it is excellent for the skin.”
Anjali continues, “Aloe Vera is widely used in skin-care products and shampoos. The easiest way to access this magical plant is by simply keeping an aloe vera plant at home.” She says it can easily be potted and requires very little water and no care. This non-fussy plant grows better in the sun, but it doesn't mind the shade and never complains if the soil is poor, Anjali adds.
Anjali Mukerjee shares the following health benefits of Aloe Vera:
1)Aloe vera has wound healing and anti-inflammatory properties
2) It soothes burns, cuts, and rashes
3) Aloe vera acts as a tonic for the digestive system and prevents constipation
According to Anjali, fresh, seasonal fruits and vegetables easily qualify as good thirst quenchers and coolants in the ongoing summer season. The nutritionist talks about ten food items that will cool you down. To deal with the blazing heat, you can have khas sherbat made with the roots of khas grass. Sabja is one of the most brilliant cooling foods and you can devour it in the form of various drinks and desserts. Kokum-infused water prevents dehydration, heat stroke, and inflammation. Barley water is packed with various health benefits. In summers, you must include coconut water in your diet. Buttermilk is yet another drink you must savour to deal with the heat. It helps in the process of digestion.
As per what Anjali says, even coriander leaves are loaded with various nutrients. Have cucumber with salads and do not forget to eat watermelon when you have it in abundance this season.
Indeed, it's important to understand how different food items or plants can help our bodies heal and feel better.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
