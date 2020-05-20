ASK OUR EXPERTS

Surprising Aloe Vera Hacks You Must Try For Healthy Skin And Hair

Aloe vera: This plant can offer you several medicinal benefits. It is an inexpensive solution to multiple health issues. Here are some useful aloe vera hacks you must try for healthy skin and hair.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: May 20, 2020 08:14 IST
2-Min Read
Aloe vera can help you achieve glowing skin

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Aloe vera can help you fight hair fall
  2. It can help you prevent skin problems
  3. Aloe vera can also help in weight loss

Aloe vera is present in every Indian household. This plant is loaded with beauty benefits as well as medicinal properties. You can extract fresh aloe vera gel anytime use it for multiple purposes. Aloe vera is a one-stop solution to all your skin and hair problems. This plant has antioxidants and antibacterial properties. It is an inexpensive remedy that can also help relieve constipation, reduce dental plaque, fasten wound healing and help fight constipation. Here are some useful aloe vera hacks you must try.

Ways to use aloe vera: Simple hacks you need to try


1. Aloe vera for skin

You can fight different skin issues with aloe vera gel. Simply extract some fresh aloe vera gel and apply it on your face and keep it for a few minutes. You can also mix it with other kitchen ingredients and prepare face packs. It will help you achieve glowing and healthy skin. Use aloe vera continuously can also help fight signs of ageing.

dnc5qr68

Aloe vera can help you prevent acne and wrinkles
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Aloe vera for hair

Aloe vera is good for your hair too. It can help you fight hair fall and provide nutrients to your hair and scalp. You should massage aloe vera gel properly on your scalp and apply it to your hair. Aloe vera gel can also be used on dry hair to get rid of frizzy hair instantly. Simply take very little aloe vera gel and apply it on your hair. It will help you get rid of frizz instantly.

Also read: Hair Care : Prepare This Hair Mask With Just Two Ingredients To Fight Hair Problems

3. Aloe vera for cracked heels

Cracked heels are a common issue that can be treated with aloe vera gel. You can make an aloe vera and sugar scrub to get rid of dead skin cells from your cracked heels. Aloe vera can also be mixed with honey for application on cracked heels.

g6bhen9

Aloe vera can help you get rid of cracked heels
Photo Credit: iStock

4. Aloe vera as a makeup remover

Makeup remover is a product you use every day. Most makeup removers are loaded with chemicals that can leave your skin dry and damaged. You can use aloe vera gel as a natural makeup remover. This will not have any side effects.

Also read: Aloe Vera: Learn Ways To Use This Magical Plant For Weight Loss, Skin And Hair Problems

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

