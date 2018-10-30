Air Pollution Is On The Rise! Eat These Foods Daily To Protect Yourself From Air Pollution
When you breathe in the polluted air, particulate matter and other pollutants penetrate and inflame the linings of your bronchial tubes and lungs. This leads to numerous respiratory illnesses.
Air pollution is on the rise! One of the serious problems in the world; air pollution is killing us almost everyday. The worst part about air pollution is that you cannot escape from it. When you breathe in the polluted air, particulate matter and other pollutants penetrate and inflame the linings of your bronchial tubes and lungs. This leads to numerous respiratory illnesses such as chronic bronchitis, asthma, emphysema, heart disease, lung cancer, wheezing, coughing, allergies and difficulty in breathing. If you already suffer from cardiac and respiratory conditions, they will also worsen due to the constant exposure to air pollutants. Therefore, it is very important for us to take certain precautionary measures for our better health. It is best to stay indoors or wear a mask whenever you go outside. Also there are some foods which are rich in vitamin C and E and can help to clean your system, particularly your airways. As these foods are rich in antioxidants and have anti-inflammatory qualities, you should include them in your diet.
Include these healthy foods in your diet which will keep your heart healthy:
1. Olive oil:
Olive oil has vitamin E contained which improves lung function. The fatty acids contained in olive oil are also helpful for reducing inflammation. Olive oil may protect against the adverse cardiovascular effects of exposure to air pollution particles.The best way to incorporate olive oil in your diet is topping in your salads and dishes. Exposure to heat during cooking could change the chemical composition and lose some of it health properties.
2. Flax seed:
Flax seeds has high levels of phytoestrogens and omega 3 fatty acids. Phytoestrogens have anti-oxidant properties helps reduce the symptoms of asthma and other allergic reactions. Flax seeds are one of the best foods that can protect you from air pollution and help bring your body back to health. You can take flax seed daily in your smoothies, salads or even add it to your baked foods.
3. Nuts:
Nuts are extremely beneficial for your heart as they help in reducing the inflammation of the arteries. Munching on a handful of nuts like cashews, walnuts and almonds can do wonders for your heart.
4. Legumes:
Legumes are great for the heart and have antioxidants and other nutrients like proteins and fibre. They are also a great source to meet your daily folate requirement from and also help in increasing the platelet activity.
5. Herbal tea:
A perfect tool for weight loss and one of the healthiest foods on the planet, the antioxidant in green tea can help you to get rid of toxins in your body. You can prepare herbal tea at home by using tulsi and ginger.
