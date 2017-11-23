Here's How The Pollution May be Killing Your Skin - Tips And Remedies
Don't blame the sun, it pollution which is harming your skin. Here's a word from our expert on how you can protect your skin against damage.
Protect your skin against damage from pollution
HIGHLIGHTS
- Pollution damages the ozone layer of the skin
- High levels of pollution over long period of time can lead to skin cancer
- Make sure you use a good sunscreen, moisturizer before going out
The side effects of pollution are not just felt on the respiratory system but impact everything from skin to the brain cells. Infact, with the high levels of pollution in Delhi, sun is not the only culprit for the skin anymore but pollution is really just as bad. Imagine a combination of the two! Pollution damages the ozone layer of the skin which provides protection against sun damage.
Pollution from sources such as factories, fuels, forest fires, crop burning, construction sites, power plants causes an impact on the skin is seen in the form of dryness of the skin, premature ageing, worsening of acne, comedones and pigmentation. There is inflammation of the skin which later translates to loss of elasticity and firmness of the skin. Pollution causes release of free radicals which are one of the worst culprits for the skin. Very high levels of pollution over long periods of time can lead to skin cancer.
Consume Oral Antioxidants
Antioxidants found in fruits, vegetables and other foods which give you Vitamins A,C,D and E can reduce radical damage in other parts of your body, up your dietary intake of yellow, orange and red foods - oranges, squash, carrots." A variety of other fruits and vegetables such as blueberries and beetroot can also help. Antioxidants help the skin to heal itself and they are also the biggest neutralisers of free radical damage.
Good skin cleansing
Make good skin cleansing a ritual. This is an important part of counteracting the effects of pollution on the skin. Wash your face 3-4 times a day with a combination of Vit Cface wash, oatmeal face wash, micellar water and have regular exfoliations with medical facials to prevent the build up of dead skin and keep it healthy.
Use a skin barrier
Make sure you use a good sunscreen, moisturizer, mineral make up foundation before stepping out of the house to create a barrier or shield which traps the particles of pollution and preventfree radicals from reaching your skin directly.
Use a topical Antioxidant
Layer ona Vit C serum antioxidanttopically twice a day. This will have a huge positive impact on the skin.
Use Air Purifiers
Use natural air purifiers like money plant and spider plants in plenty at home, an air purifier and masks when outdoors.
Do not
Do not scrub the face with scrubs because you could destroy the barrier function of the skin, controlled exfoliation of the skin needs to be done in a doctors clinic. Retinoids and Glycolic acids although great tools of the dermatology armentarium can worsen the effects of pollution.
A lot of drug companies including multinationals such as Olay are researching on skin care products to specifically target pollution. Niacinamide which is Vitamin B3 has been found to be useful in counteracting the effects of air pollution. Research is on by cosmetic companies to develop products to counter pollution .....but importantly we need methodologies to really counter air pollution.
(Dr. Simal Soin is a Cosmetic Dermatologist and an Aesthetic Wellness protagonist. She is also the founder of the AAYNA clinic in New Delhi.)