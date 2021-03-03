ASK OUR EXPERTS

Add The Goodness Of These Spices To Your Diet: Know Impressive Health Benefits

Add The Goodness Of These Spices To Your Diet: Know Impressive Health Benefits

हिंदी में पढ़ें

Spices are often used to enhance the taste of foods and drinks. But you might be surprised to know that these spices are loaded with properties beneficial to your health. Read here to find out.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: Mar 3, 2021 02:52 IST
3-Min Read
Add The Goodness Of These Spices To Your Diet: Know Impressive Health Benefits

Turmeric can help you reduce inflammation and joint pain

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Cinnamon is a diabetes-friendly spice as it may control blood sugars
  2. Jeera can be added to a variety of foods and drinks
  3. Turmeric is also known as the golden spice

The Indian kitchen is loaded with spices that are beneficial to your health in several ways. Spices are added in the preparation of almost every food. From turmeric to cinnamon, you can find a variety of these hidden gems in your kitchen. Not many are aware of different ways to add these to diet to reap maximum benefits. You can add spices to curries, teas, kadha, drinks and much more. Here are some common spices that can offer you multiple benefits. So, enhance the taste of your food as well as give a boost to your health with these spices.

Spices you must add to your diet


Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares a list of spices and their health benefits in one of her social media posts. "Indian spices have always been a possession of pride because not only do they add unique flavours and textures to our curries, desserts and rice, they are also potent healers. Spices vary from your regular seeds - dhaniya, red chilly, methi, zeera, haldi, to the more sophisticated garam masala like elaichi, jaiphal, black and white peppers, cloves, star anise, amongst others. Each spice has its own speciality," she writes.

Newsbeep

1. Cumin seeds or jeera

Jeera or cumin seeds are often the first ingredients of Indian recipes. These seeds contain antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. Cumin is also an anti-acidity gastric healer. Adding jeera to your diet can also stimulate liver to release bile acids. According to studies, cumin powder is beneficial in controlling cholesterol levels.

efl0ljf

Jeera water may help keep digestive issues at bay
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Turmeric or haldi

Turmeric is also known as the golden spice. It is rich in antimicrobial, antifungal, antibacterial, antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. This spice is also beneficial to those suffering from arthritis as it can help reduce inflammation and joint pain. The nutritionist suggests that you can have a glass of warm turmeric milk with a pinch of black pepper powder every night in the winters to sleep well and better immunity. It is also a wound healer and has antiseptic properties.

3. Black pepper or kali mirch

"This antioxidant spice is a decongestant, provides warmth to the body and has piperine which prevents cell oxidation," tells Batra. It is also often advised to combine turmeric with black pepper as the piperine in black pepper assists in the absorption of curcumin present in turmeric.

d87bgltg

Balck pepper helps in absorption of curcumin present in turmeric
Photo Credit: iStock

4. Coriander or dhaniya

This spice can be added to diet in the form of seeds as well as powder. As per studies, it can help in controlling blood pressure numbers. Coriander is also an effective remedy for bloating.

So, what are you waiting for? Add these to your diet in multiple ways today!


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

