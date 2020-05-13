Cardamom Health Benefits You Cannot Afford To Miss; Know Different Ways To Use This Spice
Cardamom health benefits: This amazing spice can help you fight different health issues. Cardamom can be used in different ways. Read here to know the benefits of cardamom and different ways to use it.
Cardamom health benefits: This spice contains potassium, magnesium, vitamin C and much more
- Cardamom can help you lose weight
- This spice can help control blood pressure
- You can chew cardamom as a mouth freshener
Cardamom, the queen of spices is commonly added to foods and drinks to add a strong flavour and aroma. It is most commonly added to tea to enhance taste. Most spices are loaded with medicinal properties. Cardamom is also loaded with several health benefits. It can help you fight several ailments. You can find cardamom easily in an Indian kitchen. You just need to make it a part5 of your daily routine for maximum benefit. Here are some impressive health benefits of cardamom and also know how to use it.
Cardamom health benefits: Know different ways to use it
1. May help control blood pressure
High blood pressure is a common problem that may increase the risk of heart disease is left untreated. The antioxidant and diuretic properties of cardamom help hypertension patients maintain healthy blood pressure levels.
2. Has anti-bacterial properties
Cardamom has anti-bacterial properties that can help fight different kinds of infections. You can use cardamom essential oil to fight infections on your skin. Do not ingest this oil, it can be used for application. You should do a patch test first to check if it suits it or not.
3. May help fight digestive issues
Cardamom can also help you fight digestive issues like nausea and vomiting. The strong aroma and fresh taste of cardamom can reduce nausea. According to studies, cardamom has properties which may have the ability to heal ulcers.
How to use cardamom?
Cardamom can be added to different recipes. It can be added to tea or milk to enhance taste. It can also be used as a seasoning on desserts and other foods. Cardamom is also used as a mouth freshener; therefore you can also chew it. You can also keep cardamom powder ready to use it anytime.
