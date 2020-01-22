Hypertension: This Spice Can Help You Control High Blood Pressure Easily And Effectively
Some healthy changes can help you control high blood pressure as well as promote your overall health. Diet plays a major role in maintaining blood pressure. Can black pepper help you control blood pressure. Here's the answer.
Hypertension: Can black pepper help you control high blood pressure?
HIGHLIGHTS
- Keep a check on your blood pressure numbers
- Do not ignore high blood pressure numbers
- A low sodium diet can help you control blood pressure numbers
High blood pressure or hypertension is a condition that can silently increase the risk of several diseases. It puts you at a higher risk of heart diseases. Many factors including poor diet and lifestyle can increase your blood pressure. You should never ignore high blood pressure. Some healthy changes can help you control high blood pressure as well as promote your overall health. Diet plays a major role in maintaining blood pressure. Some foods and drinks can help you control high blood pressure naturally. A healthy diet combined with regular exercise can help you fight hypertension. Some spices are also beneficial for high blood pressure patients. Studies have highlighted the benefits of black pepper for high blood pressure. Can black pepper help you control high blood pressure?
Hypertension: Can black pepper lower blood pressure?
The Journal of Cardiovascular Pharmacology reports that piperine a compound found in black pepper can help in controlling high blood pressure. You can sprinkle black pepper on foods and salad for the benefits it offers.
Nutritionist Ms. Sweedal Trinidade explains the relation between high blood pressure and pepper. She also explains the pros and cons of consuming black pepper. Here are some details she shared-
High blood pressure is a condition in which there is higher than normal systolic or diastolic pressure in the blood vessels. Along with medications, there are dietary approaches to stop hypertension (DASH diet) which involves typical low sodium and high fiber diet that helps in controlling hypertension/high blood pressure.
A low-salt diet also needs to be combined with adequate potassium hence fruits, vegetables, pulses, low-fat dairy or fish (omega 3 sources) come to your rescue.
A pinch of pepper is often used to add extra flavor to food. This regular flavoring agent also contributes to better heart health though in bits.
Pros:
- Improves digestion
- Black pepper stimulates hydrochloric acid in the stomach which helps in better digestion. Good digestion contributes to improved metabolic rate which promotes weight loss.
- Regulation of high blood pressure
- It is a rich source of potassium which helps in controlling the heart rate and is useful in regulating blood pressure. Piperine also helps in controlling high blood pressure (dosage needs to be considered)
Cons:
It is very important to consider the following to derive nutritional benefits:
- Dosage should be monitored carefully
- In large quantity, it may irritate the stomach or cause a burning sensation
Black pepper is a versatile ingredient that can be added to a variety of recipes; about 20 mg of piperine is safe in daily usage however this requires more research data for a conclusion.
(Ms. Sweedal Trinidade, Clinical nutritionist, P.D Hinduja Hospital & MRC, Mahim, Mumbai)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
