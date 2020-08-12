ASK OUR EXPERTS

5 Herbs And Spices That Can Help You Boost Immunity This Monsoon

5 Herbs And Spices That Can Help You Boost Immunity This Monsoon

Immunity boosting spices: Several herbs and spices can help you boost immunity. These can offer you several other health benefits too. Here are some of the best spices and herbs that can be added to your diet for better immunity
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: Aug 12, 2020 08:33 IST
2-Min Read
5 Herbs And Spices That Can Help You Boost Immunity This Monsoon

A strong immune system can help fight several diseases naturally

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. A strong immune system can help fight against diseases
  2. Turmeric is loaded with properties beneficial for heart health
  3. You can try drinking garlic tea for better immunity

During monsoon, the risk of falling sick increases as the growth of bacteria and infection is higher. It is important to keep your immune system in good shape to prevent illness. Several foods can help you boost immunity naturally. You might not know, your kitchen is loaded with foods and ingredients that can help boost immunity. Vitamin C's ability to help boost immunity has gained huge popularity in the past years. Many other foods can also help you boost immunity and safeguard you from the risk of various diseases. Here are spices you can add to your diet that can help you boost immunity as well as enhance the taste of the food.

Immunity-boosting spices and herbs you can add to your diet


1. Turmeric

Turmeric also known as the golden spice is loaded with properties beneficial for your overall health. Turmeric adds colour to the food and enhances the taste of the food. It is loaded with anti-inflammatory properties. Adding turmeric to your diet can also give a boost to your immunity.

Turmeric can help you fight inflammation effectively
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Ginger

Ginger is commonly added to tea to add a strong flavour. It contains medicinal properties. Ginger helps control nausea, muscle soreness, inflammation, blood sugars and much more. You can add ginger to various foods and teas for better immunity.

Also read: 6 Ways How Starting Your Day With Ginger Can Help You

3. Garlic

Garlic has a strong smell and adds a great taste to foods as well. It is beneficial in controlling blood sugar levels and blood pressure both. Garlic is combat sickness including common cold by promoting the functioning of your immune system.

Also read: This Is The Right Way To Eat Garlic For Weight Loss, High Blood Pressure

4. Cinnamon

Cinnamon is another popular medicinal spice good for your health in various ways. It is loaded with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. Cinnamon is extremely good for women with PCOS as it helps in controlling the side-effects of the condition. It helps in controlling blood sugar levels, controls the risk of heart disease and boosts immunity.

Cinnamon is beneficial for diabetics
Photo Credit: iStock

5. Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha is an ancient medicinal herb that can promote healthy blood sugar levels, help reduce stress and anxiety and control the symptoms of depression. You can sip ashwagandha tea for healthy functioning of the immune system and other health benefits of this herb.


Also read: Ashwagandha Health Benefits: From Better Immunity To Improved Brain Function Know All The Health Benefits Of Ashwagandha

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Home Remedies

Hair Care Tips: Fight Hair Fall With Amla Powder Effectively; Learn Different Methods To Use
Hair Care Tips: Fight Hair Fall With Amla Powder Effectively; Learn Different Methods To Use

FAQ

Read More»

