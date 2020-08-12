5 Herbs And Spices That Can Help You Boost Immunity This Monsoon
Immunity boosting spices: Several herbs and spices can help you boost immunity. These can offer you several other health benefits too. Here are some of the best spices and herbs that can be added to your diet for better immunity
A strong immune system can help fight several diseases naturally
During monsoon, the risk of falling sick increases as the growth of bacteria and infection is higher. It is important to keep your immune system in good shape to prevent illness. Several foods can help you boost immunity naturally. You might not know, your kitchen is loaded with foods and ingredients that can help boost immunity. Vitamin C's ability to help boost immunity has gained huge popularity in the past years. Many other foods can also help you boost immunity and safeguard you from the risk of various diseases. Here are spices you can add to your diet that can help you boost immunity as well as enhance the taste of the food.
Immunity-boosting spices and herbs you can add to your diet
1. Turmeric
Turmeric also known as the golden spice is loaded with properties beneficial for your overall health. Turmeric adds colour to the food and enhances the taste of the food. It is loaded with anti-inflammatory properties. Adding turmeric to your diet can also give a boost to your immunity.
2. Ginger
Ginger is commonly added to tea to add a strong flavour. It contains medicinal properties. Ginger helps control nausea, muscle soreness, inflammation, blood sugars and much more. You can add ginger to various foods and teas for better immunity.
3. Garlic
Garlic has a strong smell and adds a great taste to foods as well. It is beneficial in controlling blood sugar levels and blood pressure both. Garlic is combat sickness including common cold by promoting the functioning of your immune system.
4. Cinnamon
Cinnamon is another popular medicinal spice good for your health in various ways. It is loaded with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. Cinnamon is extremely good for women with PCOS as it helps in controlling the side-effects of the condition. It helps in controlling blood sugar levels, controls the risk of heart disease and boosts immunity.
5. Ashwagandha
Ashwagandha is an ancient medicinal herb that can promote healthy blood sugar levels, help reduce stress and anxiety and control the symptoms of depression. You can sip ashwagandha tea for healthy functioning of the immune system and other health benefits of this herb.
