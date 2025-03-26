Health Benefits Of Chewing Cloves, Cardamom
Regularly chewing these spices can improve oral health, enhance metabolism, and even regulate blood sugar levels. Here are the health benefits of cloves and cardamom in your daily routine.
Health Benefits Of Chewing Cloves And Cardamom: Cloves and cardamom have been valued in traditional medicine for centuries due to their numerous health benefits. These aromatic spices are packed with antioxidants, essential oils, and bioactive compounds that aid digestion, freshen breath, and boost overall well-being. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), cloves contain eugenol, a powerful compound with anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties, while cardamom is rich in cineole, known for its digestive and respiratory benefits. Regularly chewing these spices can improve oral health, enhance metabolism, and even regulate blood sugar levels. Here are the health benefits of cloves and cardamom in your daily routine.
Health benefits of cloves and cardamom
There are several health benefits of chewing cloves and cardamom, from improving digestion to enhancing oral hygiene. Their active compounds have been studied for their medicinal properties, making them essential additions to a healthy diet.
1. Improves digestion
Cloves and cardamom stimulate the production of digestive enzymes, reducing bloating, acidity, and indigestion. They also help in relieving stomach cramps and nausea.
2. Freshens breath naturally
Both spices contain antibacterial properties that fight oral bacteria, preventing bad breath and improving overall oral hygiene. Clove oil is also used to relieve toothaches.
3. Boosts metabolism
Cloves and cardamom enhance metabolism by promoting better digestion and increasing the body's ability to break down food efficiently, leading to improved energy levels.
4. Supports respiratory health
Cardamom contains cineole, which acts as an expectorant, clearing congestion and improving lung function. Cloves have antimicrobial properties that help in treating respiratory infections.
5. Regulates blood sugar levels
Studies published in the Journal of Medicinal Food suggest that compounds in cloves and cardamom help regulate blood sugar levels, making them beneficial for individuals with diabetes.
6. Acts as a natural pain reliever
Cloves contain eugenol, a natural anaesthetic that helps relieve pain from toothaches, sore throats, and muscle pain. Chewing cloves can provide quick relief from minor aches.
7. Strengthens the immune system
Both spices are rich in antioxidants and antimicrobial properties, which help fight infections, reduce inflammation, and strengthen the body's natural defence system.
8. Promotes heart health
Cloves and cardamom help reduce bad cholesterol levels and improve blood circulation, supporting heart health and lowering the risk of cardiovascular diseases.
9. Enhances mood and reduces stress
Cardamom has adaptogenic properties that help in reducing stress and anxiety. The aroma of cardamom and cloves also has a calming effect on the nervous system.
Chewing cloves and cardamom is a simple yet effective way to improve overall health. Backed by scientific studies and traditional practices, there are numerous health benefits of chewing cloves and cardamom, from better digestion to improved immunity. The World Health Organisation (WHO) recognises the medicinal properties of cloves and cardamom, highlighting their role in holistic wellness. Incorporating these spices into your daily routine can lead to long-term health improvements and enhanced well-being.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
