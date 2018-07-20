ASK OUR EXPERTS

Eat Fish To Live Longer- Know All About It

A new study has found that that consuming fish - which is a powerhouse of omega-3 fatty acids - can reduce risks of early death from diseases like cancers and also heart diseases
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Jul 20, 2018 06:16 IST
3-Min Read
Omega-3 fatty acids in fish reduces mortality from diseases like cancer in both men and women

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Omega-3 fatty acid rich food is good for heart
  2. Fish contains many essential nutrients including iodine and Vitamin D
  3. Omega-3 fatty acid can help in fighting and treating depression

Omega-3 fatty acid rich food is good for heart; this is something many of us are aware about. But did you know that consuming fish - which is a powerhouse of omega-3 fatty acids - can reduce risks of early death from diseases like cancers and also heart diseases? A new study has found that higher intake of fish and long-chain omega-3 fatty acid can reduce total mortality. In the story, published in Journal of Internal Medicine, 240,729 men and 180,580 women were followed for 16 years. Out of these, 54,230 men and 30,882 women died. The research was conducted by researchers from Zhejiang University in China. They found that men with highest fish consumption are likely to have 9% lower mortality and 10% lower mortality from cardiovascular disease. They were also found to be 6% less likely to die of cancer and 20% likely to die from respiratory diseases. Women, on the other hand, were likely to have 8% lower total mortality after consuming more omega-3 fatty acid. They reported to have 10% lower cardiovascular disease mortality, and 38% lower Alzheimer's disease mortality.

Fish contains many essential nutrients like vitamin D

Also read: Omega 3 fights bowel cancer

However, consumption of fried fish was not related to mortality in men. It was in fact associated with increased mortality risks from all causes, including cardiovascular disease and respiratory diseases in women.

Intake of long-chain omega 3 fatty acid has been associated with 15% and 18% lower risk of cardiovascular disease mortality in men and women respectively.

In the meantime, eating fish and food rich in omega-3 fatty acids is good for overall health and well-being.

Regular consumption of fishy oils helps in brain function during old age

Also read: 9 Healthiest Varieties Of Oily Fish

Following are some health benefits of eating fish you cannot miss:

1. Fish contains many essential nutrients including iodine and Vitamin D. Eating fish regularly can help in improving brain and eye function and cut down risk of various diseases.

2. Eating fish regularly have been found to reduce risk of heart attack and stroke.

3. Regular consumption can reduce decline in brain function during old age. People who eat fish regularly have been found to have more grey matter in the brain centres which are responsible for controlling memory and emotion.

4. An important function of omega-3 fatty acid in fish is that it may help in fighting and treating depression. People with depression can include fish in their diet along with various anti-depressants, in order to fight depression more effectively.

Eating fish regularly reduces incidence of autoimmune diseases like type 1 diabetes
Photo Credit: iStock

5. Fish is the only good dietary source of Vitamin D. Vitamin D is quite a common deficiency in people and is essentially acquired by the body through exposure to sunlight. You can also have cod liver oil to increase Vitamin D consumption. Sufficient Vitamin D is required for healthy bones and joints.

6. People who consume fish regularly are less likely to suffer from autoimmune diseases like type 1 diabetes. Regular fish consumption also reduces risks of rheumatoid arthritis and multiple sclerosis.

7. Incidence of asthma in children can be reduced by regular fish consumption.

8. Fish can help in protecting vision in old age and may also help in improving sleep quality. Improved sleep quality results in improved function on day-to-day basis.

Fish helps in improving vision

Also read: 13 Health Benefits Of Fish Oil You Never Knew​

