ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  9 Healthy Drinks Other Than Water To Include In Your Diet

9 Healthy Drinks Other Than Water To Include In Your Diet

Your diet leaves a strong impact on your health. But other than food, the liquid you consume also influence your nutritional intake. Read here to know more about some healthy drinks which you can inculcate in your diet.
  By: Sanskriti Singh  Updated: Aug 11, 2019 01:49 IST
3-Min Read
9 Healthy Drinks Other Than Water To Include In Your Diet

Healthy drinks: Some healthy drinks can boost energy levels inside your body

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Some drink can add extra nutrients to your diet
  2. A healthy smoothie is filling as well as nutritious
  3. You can also try almond milk or soy milk

Although water is the most compelling and essential drink which supports every integral part of your health. At times, water is the only liquid which can curb your thirst, as it is the main ingredient which is essential to keep your body hydrated. Enough water consumption is recommended to support the healthy functioning of the human body. There are other drinks other than water, you can also try including certain healthy drinks into your diet which might help in boosting up the energy levels in your body, with the addition of different flavours.

Healthy drinks to add to your diet


RELATED STORIES

Ditch Fizzy Drinks Now! Health Hazards Of Aerated Drinks You Must Know

Aerated drinks might be your daily dose of refreshment but are you aware of the health hazards of these fizzy drinks? Consumption of these drinks is loaded with health hazards. Here are some of them which you must know.

Weight Loss Drinks: Burn More Calories All Day With These Drinks

Want to speed up the weight loss process? Burning more calories could help. Some drinks can help burn more calories. Read on to know such drinks which you can add to your diet and burn more calories along with your diet and exercise routine.

1. Green tea

Health benefits of green tea are well known all around the world. It is full of antioxidants and polyphenols which are believed to be extremely beneficial while treating heart diseases or certain types of cancer. It is also known to be very helpful in the case of high blood pressure levels.

Also read: Try These Homemade Protein-Rich Shakes For Quick Weight Loss

2. Smoothies

Smoothies are nothing but a (DIY) Do-it yourself drink which includes the healthiest fruits and vegetables along with certain grains from your diet. It can also turn out to be tasty when mixing is done in the right amounts.

Some popular smoothie mixes to add to your diet are:

  • Chia seeds, blueberries and cinnamon
  • Flax seeds, oats and peanut butter
  • Orange, carrot and mango
  • Papaya and mango
  • Apple, kale and almonds
  • Ginger, beetroot and apple

3. Coconut water

Coconut water is a very healthy drink compared to other sugary drinks. It is rich in electrolytes like potassium which rehydrates and maintains a normal fluid level in your body. This helps in giving instant energy with no side effects.

Also read: These 5 Drinks Will Help You Control And Prevent High Blood Pressure

4. Cow milk

Including vitamin D rich drinks in your diet, helps you in maintaining the strength in your body. Cow milk is one of the most common milk which increases the vitamin and nutrient content. It should be carefully consumed in cases of allergy from dairy products.

5. Orange juice

One of the most refreshing drinks to add in your diet plan is orange juice. It is full of vitamins and nutrients to maintain a healthy body. It is specifically enriched with vitamin C which helps in providing a glowing skin.

ottfcndo

Orange Juice: Orange juice is loaded with vitamin C which can improve your skin health
Photo Credit: Pixabay

6. Almond milk

You can switch to almond milk from whole milk if you are conscious about your weight as it contains comparatively fewer calories (about 60% less) and is healthy too.

Also read: Ditch Fizzy Drinks Now! Health Hazards Of Aerated Drinks You Must Know

7. Kombucha

Kombucha drinks are types of probiotic drinks which are made from good bacteria to help your body in its growth and well-functioning. Another beneficial feature of kombucha drinks can be better digestion and absorption of nutrients.

8. Beet juice

Beetroot is known to be amongst the healthiest of vegetables as it helps to increase the blood making capacity. They are also low in calories and are a great source of fibres and vitamin C.

9. Soy milk

Another milk supplement to include is soy milk. It is enriched with proteins, potassium, vitamin K-12 and calcium. It is a great source of advantage for your body and even face, as it raises the estrogenic level which helps to eliminate wrinkles.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Acne: Types, Causes And Simple Home Remedies That Always Work
Acne: Types, Causes And Simple Home Remedies That Always Work

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Organs Of Brain Dead Man Transplanted On Four Patients

Doing These 5 Things Can Reduce Your Risk Of Alzheimer's By 60 Percent

AI Can Spot Depression Through Sound Of Your Voice

Chinese Scientists Develop Tumour-Specific Anti-Cancer Therapy

Matcha Tea Reduces Anxiety: Other Health Benefits Of Matcha Tea

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases