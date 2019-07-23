These 5 Drinks Will Help You Control And Prevent High Blood Pressure
Are you finding it difficult to manage blood pressure levels? Some simple home remedies and dietary changes can help you deal with hypertension naturally. Just like food some drinks can help you lower your blood pressure. Here are 5 drinks which you can add to your diet today.
Some simple home remedies can help you control and prevent high blood pressure
HIGHLIGHTS
- Hypertension can contribute to an increased risk of heart diseases
- Simple lifestyle and dietary changes can help you manage blood pressure
- Fenugreek water is one good remedy for high blood pressure
The work pressure, deadlines and sedentary lifestyle contribute to a huge number of hypertension patients every year. Hypertension should be treated on time. If not treated on time it can increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Popping a pill to control high blood pressure is not the healthiest way to treat hypertension. It can altogether contribute to various health conditions. High blood pressure can be treated with some lifestyle changes and dietary changes. Natural remedies can work wonders for hypertension. If you have constant high blood pressure you must try some natural methods to keep your numbers in check. Not just food, some drinks can help lower your blood pressure as well. These drinks can be refreshing as well as beneficial for your blood pressure numbers.
Drinks to Control high blood pressure
1. Hibiscus tea
Hibiscus tea is good for hypertension patients. It can give you instant relief when your blood pressure numbers are high. It is a bright red coloured tea which is loaded with antioxidants. You can drink around three cups of hibiscus tea a day to control high blood pressure. It will promote liver health as well. You will also experience better immunity with hibiscus tea.
Also read: High Blood Pressure: Top 10 Foods To Lower Your Blood Pressure
2. Pomegranate juice
Pomegranate will help in smooth blood circulation. It is loaded with essential nutrients. You can drink a glass of pomegranate juice a day. It will also prevent anemia and prevent you from infections as it has antiviral properties. Pomegranate juice is also loaded with anti-inflammatory properties which makes it an ideal drink for arthritis patients.
Also read: What Is The Best Way To Manage High Blood Pressure: Diet Or Exercise?
3. Cranberry juice
Cranberry juice has a different taste which most people enjoy. It is also loaded with multiple health benefits. It has anti-ageing properties and it can also help you prevent UTI, heart diseases, digestive disorders and infections. It is an excellent remedy for blood pressure as well. Drink a glass of cranberry juice each day and treat high blood pressure.
4. Fenugreek water (methi water)
The benefits of fenugreek water are well known. It is especially known for its weight loss properties. As fenugreek seeds are rich in fibre, its drink can help you control hypertension. Methi water will give you the maximum benefits if consumed early morning. All you need to do is soak a handful of fenugreek seeds in water overnight. Strain the water in the morning and drink it empty stomach. You will notice better blood pressure numbers just after few days of regular consumption.
Also read: This Is The Right Way To Eat Garlic For Weight Loss, High Blood Pressure
5. Apple cider vinegar
You all might be aware of the health benefits of apple cider vinegar. It is a magical drink which can solve your almost every problem. Apple cider vinegar can help you deal with high blood pressure as well. It can help you remove unnecessary sodium and toxic substance from the body. This contributes to a healthy blood pressure level.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
