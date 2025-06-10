Home »  Nutrition »  Add Jamun To Your Diet Today To Achieve These Benefits

Add Jamun To Your Diet Today To Achieve These Benefits

Not only is Jamun low in calories, but it's also revered in Ayurveda for its medicinal properties.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Jun 10, 2025 08:57 IST
3-Min Read
Add Jamun To Your Diet Today To Achieve These Benefits

Jamun helps detoxify the liver and kidneys by flushing out toxins

Jamun, also known as Java plum or Indian blackberry, is a deep purple, tangy-sweet fruit that grows widely across India during the summer and monsoon seasons. This seasonal fruit is packed with nutrients like vitamin C, iron, potassium, fibre, and powerful antioxidants such as anthocyanins. Not only is Jamun low in calories, but it's also revered in Ayurveda for its medicinal properties especially for managing blood sugar levels, digestive issues, and skin problems. Read on as we discuss the many benefits of consuming jamun.

10 Health benefits of adding jamun to your diet



RELATED STORIES
related

Want A UTI-Friendly Diet? Include Jamun In Your Food

Urinary tract infections or UTIs require extra dietary care.

related

Jamun Is A Food That Helps With UTI

Urinary tract infections or UTIs require extra dietary care.

1. Helps control blood sugar levels



Jamun seeds and pulp are known to have hypoglycaemic properties that help lower blood sugar levels. It contains jamboline and jambosine, compounds that regulate the conversion of starch into sugar, making it ideal for diabetics when consumed in moderation.

2. Boosts digestive health

The fibre content in Jamun promotes healthy bowel movements and relieves constipation. It also improves appetite and helps treat digestive issues like bloating and gas. Its mild astringent quality also benefits people suffering from diarrhoea.

3. Improves haemoglobin levels

Being rich in iron and vitamin C, Jamun enhances haemoglobin production and improves oxygen transport in the body. This makes it helpful in managing anaemia and improving energy levels, especially in women and adolescents.

4. Strengthens immunity

Jamun is packed with vitamin C and other antioxidants that help strengthen the immune system. These nutrients protect cells from damage, enhance white blood cell activity, and help the body fight off seasonal infections more effectively.

5. Supports heart health

The potassium in Jamun helps regulate blood pressure and promotes heart health. Combined with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds, Jamun supports healthy blood vessels and helps reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke.

6. Enhances skin health

The antioxidants and antibacterial properties of Jamun purify the blood, which helps reduce acne, pimples, and skin blemishes. Applying Jamun seed powder as a face pack or consuming the fruit can help achieve clearer, healthier skin.

7. Promotes oral health

Jamun leaves and bark are traditionally used to strengthen gums, treat bleeding gums, and prevent bad breath. Their antibacterial properties help keep the mouth clean and free from infections and ulcers.

8. Supports weight management

Low in calories and high in fibre, Jamun helps curb hunger and keeps you full for longer periods. Its natural sweetness satisfies sugar cravings without spiking blood sugar, making it a smart snack for those aiming to lose or manage weight.

9. Improves eye health

The vitamin A and other antioxidants present in Jamun support better vision and reduce the risk of eye disorders like night blindness and age-related macular degeneration. Its anti-inflammatory nature may also soothe tired or irritated eyes.

10. Detoxifies the body

Jamun helps detoxify the liver and kidneys by flushing out toxins. Its diuretic properties promote urine production, which helps cleanse the system and reduce fluid retention, especially during the humid monsoon season.

Thanks to its anti-inflammatory and antibacterial compounds, Jamun is considered a natural superfruit that supports overall health and can be a refreshing, beneficial addition to your daily diet.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
What Is Motion Sickness. Tips To Prevent It
Summer Foods For Strong Immunity
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases