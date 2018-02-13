ASK OUR EXPERTS

Make These 8 Healthy Food Swaps To Slim Down Today

Make These 8 Healthy Food Swaps To Slim Down Today

Make these food swaps to loose weight quickly and efficiently.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Feb 13, 2018 12:03 IST
3-Min Read
These food swaps will can help in triggering the weight loss process

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Desi ghee is essential for weight loss
  2. Mashed cauliflower has less carbs than mashed potato
  3. Honey is healthier than sugar

When it comes to weight loss, there seems to be a lot of 'right ways' of doing it, in terms of exercising and eating healthy. Some foods, which are generally considered to be healthy, might not be that efficient for weight loss. There can be healthier alternatives of these foods which can trigger the weight loss process. It is all about swapping those few foods which you consume quite regularly, with their healthier alternatives so that your aim to lose weight is achieved quickly and more efficiently.

So here's a list of healthy food swaps you need to incorporate in your diet at the earliest:

1. Desi ghee for vegetable oil

Even celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has often recommended consuming desi ghee is good for health. It helps in getting rid of stubborn fat from your body. Desi ghee is a rich source of saturated fats and is a powerhouse of nutrition. Ghee has essential amino acids which helps in mobilising fat cells in the body.

desi ghee

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Mustard sauce for mayonnaise

While mayonnaise is loaded with harmful saturated fat, mustard sauce is low in calories and also gives food a delicious flavour. Mustard is also helpful in regulating cholesterol levels in the body. It is also a good source for dietary fibre.

mustard sauce

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Brown rice for white rice

Brown rice have a low glycemic index and helps in making you feel full for longer. Brown rice has fewer calories as compared to white rice and is rich in fibre. Consuming a diet rich in fibre is essential for people who aspire to lose weight.
brown rice

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Mashed cauliflower for mashed potatoes

Cauliflower has much lesser carbs as compared to potatoes, and very less fat. So, it is quite a flavourful and interesting swaps for carbs-overloaded mashed potatoes.

mashed cauliflower for weight loss

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Almond milk for whole milk

Cow's milk has much more sugar and fat than almond milk. Additionally, almond milk is a great dairy alternative for vegans.

almond milk

Photo Credit: iStock

6. Honey for sugar

Honey is rich in vitamins and minerals. Vitamin B6 and Vitamin C in honey works helps in regulating cholesterol levels in the body. Also, honey has often been recommended for losing weight as well. White sugar is plainly empty calories and only contribute to weight gain.

honey

Photo Credit: iStock

7. Himalayan salt for Table salt

Himalayan salt is a rich source of minerals like iodine, potassium, iron, calcium and magnesium. The quantity of minerals is much higher than table salt. Also, Himalayan salt has lesser sodium than table salt.

himalayan salt for weight loss

Photo Credit: iStock

8. Popcorn for chips

Popcorn has much lesser calories, carbs and fat than deep-fried potato chips. Popcorn is also high in fibre. 
popcorn

Photo Credit: iStock



