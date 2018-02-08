Here's Why Digestive Biscuits May Not Be As Healthy As You Think
If you thought digestive biscuits are healthy, this one is an eye-opener for you!
Digestive biscuits in no way are healthier!
HIGHLIGHTS
- Digestive biscuits are in no way healthier than regular biscuits
- One single biscuit contains as many as 67 calories
- One single digestive biscuit contains 3 to 5 grams of sugar
How can anyone enjoy a cup of tea without a pack of biscuits to accompany it! Well, times have changed! People are now aware how unhealthy and fattening biscuits can be with all the refined flour, sugar and other ingredients. Those wanting to lose weight make sure to not touch such biscuits or cookies. Instead, they switch to digestive biscuits believing that they are healthier. Little do they know that these digestive biscuits are in no way healthier than the regular biscuits!
Well, the fact is that these digestive biscuits are just badgered healthy. The truth is that these biscuits in no way are healthy. They came into existence for the purpose of solving digestive issues in patients, but over the years people starting eating too much of these. They failed to realize that they are adding sugar, preservatives and refined flour to their body because even digestive biscuits are a processed food item. One single biscuit contains as many as 67 calories!
Listed below are the ingredients and their quantities present in a regular digestive biscuit.
1. Sugar
Would you like eating a bland biscuit? Of course not! One single digestive biscuit contains 3 to 5 grams of sugar. It is not as high as regular biscuits, but it is not healthy in any way. So if you wish to keep your heart safe and healthy, avoid consuming so much sugar.
2. Refined flour
If not completely refined, like the one used in regular biscuits, the flour used for making digestive biscuits is semi-refined. So irrespective of whether the biscuit is whole wheat or bran, it is unhealthy if it is refined.
3. Fat
Digestive biscuits contain saturated fats. One single biscuit contains 3 to 5 grams of fat.
4. Preservatives
Anything which has an artificially created long shelf life must be avoided. Packaged food which has a shelf life of longer than a week contains high levels of preservatives in it. These chemicals are synthetic due to which you do not realize what chemicals are entering your body.
5. Sodium content
Digestive biscuits are high in sodium. The same component is found in a packet of potato chips. So yes, digestive biscuits are just as unhealthy as a pack of potato chips.
-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------