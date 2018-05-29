Rice Bran Oil: Top Reasons Why You Should Cook Food In Rice Bran Oil For Weight Loss
Rice bran oil is known to have the ideal balance of fatty acids and is also rich in Vitamin E and anti-oxidants. Read how rice bran oil can help in weight loss.
Rice bran oil is rich in Vitamin E
HIGHLIGHTS
- Rice bran oil can help in preventing cancer
- It is rich in antioxidants
- Rice bran oil can delay ageing
Rice bran oil is a healthy alternative in the world of cooking oil. It is because of the numerous health benefits of rice bran oil that it has gained a lot of popularity in the recent years as well. The oil is extracted from the germ and husk of rice kernels. The smoking point of rice bran oil is quite high. This is the reason it is used in high-temperature cooking methods such as deep frying and stir frying. The oil has a similar composition to peanut oil and is known to be healthier than many oils. The oil is known to have the ideal balance of fatty acids and is also rich in Vitamin E and anti-oxidants.
Rice bran oil is rich in fibre. This makes the oil an excellent choice for improving digestion. However, people with gastrointestinal issues should avoid cooking food in rice bran oil. Fibre content in rice bran oil can increase blockage in the gastrointestinal tract and make situations worse for people with ulcers or those who have a narrow digestive tract.
The intake of fat is considered to be balanced when you consume 30% saturated fat, 33% polyunsaturated fat and 37% monounsaturated fat. The balance of fatty acids is considered to be the healthiest among vegetable oils. It has 4 times of the amount of omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids, as compared to other cooking oils. This content of omegas helps in fighting premature ageing and regulates metabolism. There are no trans fats in rice bran oil. It is high in monounsaturated fatty acids which help in reducing risks of cardiovascular disease and promoting healthy skin.
Also read: 13 Health Benefits Of Fish Oil You Never Knew
Following are the top health benefits of rice bran oil you must know:
1. Weight loss
Yes, you heard it right! People on weight loss regime can cook food in rice brain oil. Even though it is high in calories, the viscosity of rice bran oil ensures that the food absorbs 20% of the oil. The total caloric intake while consuming food cooked in rice bran oil is comparatively lesser than other cooking oils. It can thus facilitate weight loss with ease. However, it must be kept in mind that anything is beneficial as far as it is used in moderation. Excessive use of rice bran oil is not going to beneficial for the body or for weight loss.
2. Prevents issues related to menopause
Studies say that rice bran oil can reduce incidence of hot flashes in menopausal symptoms. It also reduces other symptoms of menopause which cause irritation.
Also read: Health Benefits Of Coconut Oil You Simply Cannot Miss
3. Prevents cancer
Rice bran oil can prevent risks cancer. It is a rich source of antioxidants in forms of compounds like oryzanol and Vitamin E. Rice bran oil also contains antioxidants like tocopherol and tocotrienol. Vitamin E in rice bran oil too works as an antioxidant, where it neutralises the damage caused by free radicals in the body. Free radicals are a result of cellular metabolism which causes mutation of healthy cells into cancerous ones. A steady flow of anti-oxidants is important for the body in order to prevent various kinds of cancer.
4. Prevents allergic reactions
The hypoallergenic nature of rice bran oil contributes to preventing allergic reactions in the body. It can calm down any allergic reactions in the body. Rice bran oil is also known to prevent hypersensitivity to other unusual allergens in the body.
5. Controls cholesterol levels
Rice bran oil is one of those oils which have the best compositions monounsaturated, saturated and polyunsaturated fats. This balance of fatty acids helps in regulating cholesterol levels in the body. Rice bran oil is thus good for heart health. It makes you less prone to heart attacks and stroke.
Also read: Cooking Oil: Know How Much Cooking Oil You Should Consume In A Day
6. Delays ageing
Apart from preventing cancer, Vitamin E helps in delaying ageing. Vitamin E is known to have direct health benefits on the skin. The damage caused by free radicals can also attack skin cells and increase signs of premature ageing. Cooking food in rice bran oil can increase levels of Vitamin E in the body. Sufficient levels of Vitamin E can speed up the process of healing wounds, smoothen the skin, increase cellular regeneration, reduce wrinkles and provide protection from sunburns. Vitamin boosts protective quality of skin cells and prevents pathogens and foreign toxins from entering the skin.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.