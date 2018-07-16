6 Times Birthday Girl Katrina Kaif Gave Us Major Fitness Goals
Happy birthday Katrina Kaif! Bollywood actress Katrina turns 35 today! Read below to some highlights of the diva's fitness regime and the secret behind her toned body and chiseled abs.
Katrina Kaif is currently in England celebrating her birthday with close friends and family
HIGHLIGHTS
- Katrina Kaif turns 35 today
- She is celebrating in a peaceful manner in England
- Katrina trains under Yasmin Karachiwala and is a fitness enthusiast
It is the birthday of none other than Bollywood's Kat, that is, Katrina Kaif. The very fit Katrina, who turns 35 today, is currently in England in the hope to celebrate her birthday in a nice and peaceful manner with her friends and family. Katrina is surely a pro when it comes to flaunting a perfectly toned body with chiseled abs. But what we find truly motivating and inspiring is the way she uses social media to share her fitness and diet regime with her fans. An ardent Katrina follower will know how often she shares her workout videos and is quite candid when it comes to revealing her fitness secrets.
So today, we take a look at the times when birthday girl Katrina Kaif gave us fitness goals that made us head to the gym, quite instantly!
Shortly after she joined Instagram, Katrina began sharing her workout videos. Below is one of her first videos on the social media portal, where she is seen doing a chair squat, which involves squatting with or without a chair. This exercise is helpful in learning the proper technique of squats. When done with a chair, chair squats are beneficial for beginners in terms of learning the technique of squatting. It helps in maintaining balance and coordination and works on muscles like quadriceps, hamstrings and glutes.
Katrina trains under celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala. Yasmin is the person who is responsible for some of the fittest bodies in Bollywood like Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Deepika Padukone and many more. But on times when Yasmin is not able to make it to the gym, Katrina turns into a trainer and makes sure her friend Alia's workout is on point. Below, we see how Katrina turns into a trainer and motivates Alia to do more squats. Alia, another fitness enthusiast, is trying hard to not miss on a single squat as Katrina helps in keeping the counts.
Yet again, you cannot help but be inspired by Katrina, who is focusing on doing deadlifts in the post below. Deadlifts or powerlifts is a strenuous exercise which needs you stamina and strength to be on point. Read here to know how powerlifting can help you.
All work and no fun is not Kat's cup of tea. With a little innovation and little playing around comes lots of motivation to exercise, even on days when you are totally off mood and energy. Watch the video below to know what we are talking about.
Here, we see Katrina working on her athletic performance and strength. And even in the scorching summer heat, she enjoys her exercise.
For Katrina, it seems as if there is no wrong time to work out. It can be in the afternoon, early morning or even late at night. The post below says it all!
Exercising is the ultimate pathway to good health and success. As we wish Katrina a very happy birthday, we wish she continues to inspire us with such fun and motivating work out videos.
