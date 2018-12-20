ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Do Not Miss On Omega-3 Fatty Acids: Higher Omega-3 Levels May Help Boost Cognitive Skills In Elderly

Do Not Miss On Omega-3 Fatty Acids: Higher Omega-3 Levels May Help Boost Cognitive Skills In Elderly

"Our study suggests that diet and nutrition moderate the association between network efficiency and cognitive performance," said Aron Barbey, Professor of psychology at the UI.
  By: IANS  Updated: Dec 20, 2018 04:47 IST
2-Min Read
Do Not Miss On Omega-3 Fatty Acids: Higher Omega-3 Levels May Help Boost Cognitive Skills In Elderly

Omega-6s and carotene was linked to better functional brain network efficiency.

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Omega-6s was linked to better functional brain network
  2. The frontoparietal network supports the ability to focus attention
  3. The team looked at 32 key nutrients in the Mediterranean diet

Older adults with higher levels of key nutrients like Omega-3 in the blood are more likely to have efficient brain connectivity that can boost their cognitive skills, finds a study. The findings, from the University of Illinois (UI), showed that several nutrient biomarkers in the blood like Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids, carotenoids, lycopene, riboflavin, folate, vitamin B12 and vitamin D, enhanced performance on specific cognitive tests in the elderly, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Our study suggests that diet and nutrition moderate the association between network efficiency and cognitive performance," said Aron Barbey, Professor of psychology at the UI.

"This means that the strength of the association between functional brain network efficiency and cognitive performance is associated with the level of nutrients," Barbey added.


For the study, published in the journal NeuroImage, the team looked at 32 key nutrients in the Mediterranean diet, which previous research has shown is associated with better brain function in aging. It included 116 healthy adults aged 65-75 years.

The researchers relied on some of the most rigorous methods available for examining nutrient intake and brain health. They looked for patterns of nutrient biomarkers in the blood, and also used functional magnetic resonance imaging to carefully evaluate the efficiency with which various brain networks performed.

Participants also completed several cognitive tests.

The analysis revealed that a pattern of Omega-3s, Omega-6s and carotene was linked to better functional brain network efficiency.

Different nutrient patterns appeared to moderate the efficiency in different brain networks. For example, higher levels of Omega-3 fatty acids paralleled the positive relationship between a healthy frontoparietal network and general intelligence.

The frontoparietal network supports the ability to focus attention and engage in goal-directed behavior

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored

Tips To Help Manage Diabetes During The Festive Season

 

Home Remedies

Have Any Itchy Forehead? Here Are The Possible Causes And Effective Home Remedies
Have Any Itchy Forehead? Here Are The Possible Causes And Effective Home Remedies

................... Advertisement ...................

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Can Exposure To Cannabis Alter Genetic Profile Of Sperms?

Do Not Miss On Omega-3 Fatty Acids: Higher Omega-3 Levels May Help Boost Cognitive Skills In Elderly

Women, Dancing Can Improve Your Daily Functioning At Old Age: Here's How

Parents, Do Not Worry! Obese Kids Are As Smart As Their Leaner Peers; Study

Here's Another Reason To Eat Leafy Greens: Keeps Fatty Liver At Bay

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES