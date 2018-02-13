5 Worst Foods For Your Brain
Consuming refined carbs in excessive quantities can be harmful for your brain.
Brain is one of the most vital organs in the body
HIGHLIGHTS
- Alcohol can be harmful for the functioning of brain
- Avoid highly processed foods for your brain's health
- Sugary drinks are bad for your brain
The brain is responsible for the functioning of your entire body. The functioning of your lungs, heart and limbs among others are all dependent on the functioning of your brain. Thus, it is very important to keep your brain working efficiently by consuming a healthy and nutritious diet. There are some foods which can have an adverse impact on your brain, memory and mood. But there's no need to worry as you can prevent the above conditions by avoiding certain foods.
Read on to know the worst foods for your brain...
1. Refined carbs
Sugar is one of the best examples of refined carbs. Other examples include high processed grains such as flour. The glycemic index (GI) of these refined carbs is high. These carbs are easily digested by the body and can possibly increase your blood sugar and insulin levels. Having excessive quantities of foods with high GI has been often linked with damaging the functioning of brain.
Healthier alternatives of refined carbs include legumes, whole grains, vegetables and fruits.
2. Alcohol
The negative effects of alcohol on the body are endless. Excessive consumption of alcohol can have a serious impact on your brain as well. Regular consumption of alcohol can cause metabolic changes in the body and also disrupt the functioning of neurotransmitters - the chemicals used by brain for the purpose of communication. Also, people who are addicted to alcohol can also develop deficiency of Vitamin B1. This deficiency can increase risks of brain disorders.
3. Sugary drinks
Sugary drinks like energy drinks, fruits juice and sodas can be harmful for your brain. Not only do these drinks contribute in weight gain, they can also pose health risks like Alzheimer's disease and dementia.
Sugary drinks have high content of fructose, which can cause obesity and high blood pressure. Excess intake of these sugary drinks can increase risks of diabetes as well.
As an effective alternative to these sugary drinks, you can have drinks like unsweetened iced tea, fresh vegetable or fruit juice and unsweetened dairy products to name a few.
4. Highly processed foods
Highly processed foods are also high in salt, fats and sugar. Foods like instant noodles, chips, ready-made meals, sauces bought from stores all come under the category of highly processed foods. Not only are these foods high in calories, but these foods are low in their nutrient content as well. These foods are capable of causing weight gain and can hamper the health of your brain.
Fresh sources of foods are the best alternatives to these highly processed foods. Fresh fruits, vegetables, nuts, legumes, fish and meat are all healthy foods which can have a positive impact on your brain.
Trans fats come under the category of unsaturated fats which can be harmful for brain health. And more harmful are the artificial trans fats, which can be found packaged foods, pre-packaged biscuits and readymade cakes to name a very few. Moreover, you must avoid foods which have quantities of trans fat since they can be harmful for your heart as well.
As an alternative, you can consume a diet which has more unsaturated fats. Having foods like chia seeds, walnuts, flax seeds and fish can be good for your brain.
Photo credit: NDTV Food
