8 Shocking Side Effects Of Flaxseeds
Health benefits of flaxseeds are so hyped that people ignore its side effects.
Excess consumption of flaxseeds can have side effects
HIGHLIGHTS
- Flaxseeds may induce loose stools if consumed in large quantities
- Flaxseeds delay blood clotting
- Consuming too much of flaxseeds can make you more prone to cancer
Flaxseeds have recently gained a lot of popularity as a vegetarian source of omega 3 fatty acids. This fibre-rich seed has gained a lot of popularity in the recent times as a weight loss friendly seed. Plus the phytochemicals and lignans make it beneficial for everyone, especially for women. Flaxseeds surely are healthy, but due to the extensive hype, the side effects of this seed are usually ignored. As a result, you end up consuming way too much of these seeds and land in a disturbed health condition.
Here's a list of the possible side effects of flaxseeds:
1. Loose stools
These fibre-rich seeds may in fact induce loose stools if consumed in large quantities. When consumed in limited quantities, it prevents constipation and ensures regular and healthy bowel movements. However, excess of flaxseeds can increase the frequency and count of your bowel movements. It can even lead to diarrhea in some cases and IBS. And those who already are suffering from these health conditions should avoid flaxseeds in all circumstances.
2. Delays blood clotting
Flaxseeds delay blood clotting. It does not prevent clotting completely but slows down the process. It can also trigger blood in stool and blood traced vomiting.
3. Intestinal blockage
Experts say that consuming too much of flaxseeds without enough fluids can lead to intestinal blockage and obstructions. Those who have already dealt with such conditions are expected to avoid these seeds. Scleroderma patients should avoid omega 3 fatty acids because they can cause too much constipation. And to make matters worse, flaxseed consumption can further obstruct bowel movements.
4. Cancer risk
Consuming too much of flaxseeds can make you more prone to cancer. For women, the risk of developing breast cancer increases and men are at a higher risk of prostate cancer.
5. Allergic reactions
Some people report life-threatening allergic reactions due to excess consumption of these seeds. Prolonged obstructed breathing, low blood pressure levels and anaphylaxis are the most commonly reported allergic reactions of flaxseeds. Other reactions include nausea, abdominal pain and vomiting.
6. For women trying to conceive
These brown seeds are actually not a good option for expectant mothers. Flaxseeds have a damaging impact on female hormones. It replicates estrogen and women who consumed flaxseeds regularly experience a difference in their menstrual cycles. Women experience hormonal disturbances like polycystic ovary syndrome, uterine fibroids, uterine cancer, and ovarian cancer. These disturbances end in infertility.
7. Unsafe during pregnancy
Flaxseeds cause hormonal fluctuations which induce menstrual cycles. So it is not recommended for expectant mothers because these seeds can induce periods and harm the baby and the mother in an unexpected way.
8. Reactions with other medication
Flaxseeds, rich in fibre, can block the digestive tract and prevent the absorption of certain medication and supplements. So when on oral medication, one must avoid consuming flaxseeds. They may also change the effects of blood thinning medication and blood sugar medicines. So check with your doctor before you include flaxseeds in your diet.
