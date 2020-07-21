5 Fibre-Rich Low-Calorie Fruits That Can Help You Maintain A Healthy Weight
Weight management: Fruits are tasty as well as healthy that can help you manage a healthy weight. High-fibre fruits can help you reduce appetite and promote weight loss. Here's a list of low-calorie, high-fibre fruits you must try.
Fruits rich in fibre can help in weight management
Are you trying to maintain a healthy weight? But hunger pangs usually between the meals make you consume unnecessary calories. For a healthy weight, you need to consume calories according to your physical activity throughout the day. To beat hunger pangs, fruits are one of the best options to choose from. Fruits are beneficial for health in several ways as these are loaded with vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, fibre and much more. Fruits contain natural sugar that can satisfy your sweet tooth too. Here are some fruits you can choose for weight management. These are high in fibre which can keep you full for longer and make you eat less. These fruits are low in calories too.
Weight management: Low-calorie, high fibre fruits you must add to your diet
1. Apple
The health benefits of apples are quite famous. It is a fibre-rich fruit that can offer you multiple nutrients. Apples are loaded with fibre which can keep you full for longer and also keep your digestion healthy. Around 100 grams of apples contain just 52 calories.
2. Strawberries
The bright red strawberries are delicious as well as healthy. You can add strawberries as a topping too. Strawberries are loaded with fibre, vitamin C and antioxidants. These are low in calories too.
3. Pear
Pear is a delicious fruit with limited calories. It is high in nutrients as well. This fibre-loaded fruit can promote gut health, offer anti-inflammatory properties, lower risk of diabetes, help in weight loss and much more.
4. Guava
Guava is loaded with vitamin C that can help boost immunity. This weight loss-friendly fruit is also beneficial for diabetics. It can also help relieve constipation. You can enjoy the sweet taste of guava and reap the amazing health benefits it offers.
5. Papaya
Papaya is also a great appetite suppressant as it contains optimum level fibre. Not just your health, papaya is beneficial for your skin too. Squeeze a lemon and sprinkle some salt on freshly sliced papaya and enjoy the tasty treat.
