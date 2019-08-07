Forget Low-Carb Diet, Eat These 6 Fruits For Quick Weight Loss
Fruits are versatile, time-tested, natural grown foods that you can eat guilt free. Here are 6 fruits that are super healthy, low in calories and high in fibre. They can make for a perfect fit in your weight loss diet.
Bananas, though calorie dense, can help you lose weight
HIGHLIGHTS
- Fruits are usually low in calories
- You must include seasonal fruits in your diet
- Melons are good for weight loss
A healthy diet can be your gateway to good health and weight loss. Fruits and vegetables are the most important components of a healthy diet and you must include a variety of them in your daily diet. Here we are going to focus specifically on fruits and talk about the ones that can help you lose weight. Fruits can rightly be called as nature's readymade snack packed with vitamins, minerals, fibre and other nutrients that support a healthy weight loss diet.
The best part of about fruits is that it is usually low in calories and high in fibre. The combination of the two together can take you a long way in terms of aiding weight loss.
Fruits are versatile, time-tested, natural grown foods that you can eat guilt free. They are going to do more good than harm, and may help in reducing risk of high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes and cancer.
Here are the top fruits that you can include in your weight loss diet
1. Apples
Apples are low in calories, high fibre fruits that have been found to support weight loss. Apples can make you feel full quickly. They can help you eat less of other foods throughout the day. Studies show that eating whole apples rather than apple juice can reduce hunger and control appetite. Apart from eating them raw, you can also add apples to cereals, yogurt, salads, smoothies and oats.
Also read: This Delicious Sweet Fruit Helps In Weight Loss And Digestion
2. Stone fruits
Stone fruits are seasonal fruits that have a fleshy exterior and a stone or pit on the inside. Cherries, apricots, plums, lychees and peaches are few of the many stone fruits. Stone fruits are also commonly known as drupes. These fruits have low glycaemic index and are also low in calories. They are rich in Vitamin C and Vitamin A, and can aid weight loss. Stone fruits can make for a great snacking option. They are nutrient dense and can make you feel full. You can also add them in your salads, or porridge.
3. Kiwi
Kiwis are rich in Vitamin C, E, folate and fibre. They are low in calories and can help you with weight loss. Studies have shown that kiwis can help in controlling blood sugar levels, improve cholesterol levels and gut health. Kiwis are soft, smooth and delicious. You can eat them raw, peeled or unpeeled. You can have them in the form of kiwi juice and can add them in your morning cereals, smoothies and salads.
Also read: Want To Be Happy? Include More Fruits And Veggies In Your Diet!
4. Melons
With 90% water content, melons are one of the healthiest fruits for weight loss. They are low in calories and rich in fibre, potassium, beneficial antioxidants, Vitamin C, beta carotene and lycopene. However, watermelons have a high glycemic index and hence you must practice portion control. You can eat melons as is, add them to salads, juice them or add them to smoothies and add them to fruit popsicles.
5. Bananas
Bananas are rich in potassium and are considered to be great for keeping your blood pressure under control. While bananas are calorie-dense, they are also dense in other nutrients like magnesium, potassium, fiber, antioxidants, manganese, Vitamin A, B6 and C. Bananas have low to medium glycaemic index and can help in keeping blood sugar levels under control. Bananas make for a great on-the-go snack that can be eaten raw, cooked, added to salads and smoothies and much more.
Also read: This Fruit Can Boost Your Metabolism And Has Many Other Health Benefits
6. Oranges
Citrus fruits like oranges are low in calories and rich in Vitamin C and fibre. They are delicious and filling, and can make for a perfect fit in your weight loss diet. Prefer eating them raw to juicing them.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.