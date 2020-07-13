ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Monsoon Diet: Do Not Miss These Seasonal Fruits And Vegetables This Rainy Season

Monsoon Diet: Do Not Miss These Seasonal Fruits And Vegetables This Rainy Season

Monsoon diet: You should add optimum levels of fruits and vegetables to your diet. These can offer you some amazing heath benefits. The rainy season offers a variety of seasonal fruits and vegetables. Read here to know about some of these that should be a part of your diet.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Jul 13, 2020 08:14 IST
3-Min Read
Monsoon Diet: Do Not Miss These Seasonal Fruits And Vegetables This Rainy Season

Add immunity foods to your monsoon diet

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Boost your immunity with a healthy diet during monsoon
  2. Eat a well balanced diet for a healthy weight
  3. Jamuns are beneficial for diabetics

Monsoon is here with some of the healthiest fruits and vegetables. It is advised to add enough seasonal fruits and vegetables to your diet as these can offer you a wide variety of health benefits. From weight management to controlled risk of several diseases, the list is endless. The rainy season offers some delicious fruits and vegetables, which you must not miss. Nutritionist Preety Tyagi shares some diet essentials for this monsoon with health benefits.

Monsson diet: Seasonal fruits and vegetables you should not miss


RELATED STORIES
related

Monsoon Diet: Celeb Nutritionist On Foods You Should And Should Not Be Eating During The Rainy Season

Monsoon diet: Avoid leafy green veggies, but eat pulses and vegetables like jimikand, sweet potato, bitter gourd and bottle gourd. Read here to know more about foods to eat and avoid during the rainy season.

related

Monsoon Diet: This Monsoon, Keep Your Immunity In Check With These Tips From Nutritionist

Monsoon Diet Tips: Drink herbal teas, stay well-hydrated and be physically active. Here's how you can keep your immunity in check during the rainy season this year.

1. Jamun

These oblong berries are dark purple, glossy and slightly soft to touch when ripe. With sweet, sour and slightly acidic taste, jamuns are best eaten as a fruit or in the form of juice. Jamuns have endless health benefits and these are referred as Fruit of Gods in India. These berries can control blood sugar levels and are also good for treating gastric disorders. Eating jamuns can promote kidney and liver health. Jamuns can also offer beauty benefits as these are loaded with astringent properties making your skin look healthy.

2. Lychee

Lychees are loaded with dietary fibre, potassium and vitamin C and B. The fibre in litchi helps boost digestion and vitamin C boosts immunity. This fruit can also help in weight loss if consumed in moderation.

Also read: Litchi Health Benefits: 5 Reasons Why You Should Eating This Seasonal Fruit

3. Peach

The aromatic peach is a ready-to-eat fruit without peeling the skin. Peaches are also used to prepare jams, pies, tarts, salads and cocktails. With optimum levels of vitamin A, B carotene and C, peaches help protect the skin and improve vision too. Peaches are also known to have fluoride which helps prevent dental caries. Adding peach to your diet can make your skin look healthy and young.

un23d8h

This monsoon add enough fruits and vegetables to your diet
Photo Credit: iStock

4. Cherry

Cherries are used as a topping on pastries, cakes and more. They are also turned into jams, pies and tarts. High in potassium and low in sodium, cherries are perfect for people with high blood pressure. These are also low in calories. Antioxidants in cherries help boost heart health.

Also read: Do Cherries Have Any Health Benefits? You'll Be Surprised

5. Vegetables

All gourd vegetables (bottle gourd, bitter gourd, pointed gourd, teasel gourd, Indian squash, etc.) are extremely healthy monsoon vegetables. These can boost digestion, help maintain healthy weighty, boost immunity and much more. During monsoon fried snacks are consumed frequently. Adding these vegetables to your diet can help maintain your digestive health.

6. Corn

Corn is frequently consumed during monsoon. Many love eating corn during the rainy season with a dash of salt and lemon. It is the healthiest snack that one can eat during this season. It is loaded with fibre and several other essential nutrients that can promote overall health.

Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

(Ms. Preety Tyagi is a Lead Health Coach, Nutritionist and Founder of MY22BMI)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Dengue Fever: Be Cautious Of Those Mosquito Bites
Eczema: Causes, Symptoms And Treatment Options
All You Need To Know About UTI
Birth Control: Know Your Options
Effective Ways To Quit Smoking
First Aid For Cuts And Burns: Guidelines And Tips For Safety
A Quick Guide To Understanding PCOS
Gallstones: Signs, Symptoms And Treatment Options
Body Mass Index (BMI): Know your ideal body weight
How To Recognise A Stroke

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Hair Care Tips: Fight Hair Fall With Amla Powder Effectively; Learn Different Methods To Use
Hair Care Tips: Fight Hair Fall With Amla Powder Effectively; Learn Different Methods To Use

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Too Much Salt In Your Diet Can Weaken Your Immune System

Coronavirus: UN Chief Warns Of Losing COVID-19 War

Taking Hot Bath Daily Good For Your Heart

Post Lockdown, Rise In Mercury May Prevent Spread Of COVID-19 In India: Microbiologists

Eat Tofu Daily And Cut Your Heart Disease Risk; Know Other Health Benefits

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases