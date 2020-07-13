Monsoon Diet: Do Not Miss These Seasonal Fruits And Vegetables This Rainy Season
Monsoon diet: You should add optimum levels of fruits and vegetables to your diet. These can offer you some amazing heath benefits. The rainy season offers a variety of seasonal fruits and vegetables. Read here to know about some of these that should be a part of your diet.
Add immunity foods to your monsoon diet
- Boost your immunity with a healthy diet during monsoon
- Eat a well balanced diet for a healthy weight
- Jamuns are beneficial for diabetics
Monsoon is here with some of the healthiest fruits and vegetables. It is advised to add enough seasonal fruits and vegetables to your diet as these can offer you a wide variety of health benefits. From weight management to controlled risk of several diseases, the list is endless. The rainy season offers some delicious fruits and vegetables, which you must not miss. Nutritionist Preety Tyagi shares some diet essentials for this monsoon with health benefits.
Monsson diet: Seasonal fruits and vegetables you should not miss
1. Jamun
These oblong berries are dark purple, glossy and slightly soft to touch when ripe. With sweet, sour and slightly acidic taste, jamuns are best eaten as a fruit or in the form of juice. Jamuns have endless health benefits and these are referred as Fruit of Gods in India. These berries can control blood sugar levels and are also good for treating gastric disorders. Eating jamuns can promote kidney and liver health. Jamuns can also offer beauty benefits as these are loaded with astringent properties making your skin look healthy.
2. Lychee
Lychees are loaded with dietary fibre, potassium and vitamin C and B. The fibre in litchi helps boost digestion and vitamin C boosts immunity. This fruit can also help in weight loss if consumed in moderation.
3. Peach
The aromatic peach is a ready-to-eat fruit without peeling the skin. Peaches are also used to prepare jams, pies, tarts, salads and cocktails. With optimum levels of vitamin A, B carotene and C, peaches help protect the skin and improve vision too. Peaches are also known to have fluoride which helps prevent dental caries. Adding peach to your diet can make your skin look healthy and young.
4. Cherry
Cherries are used as a topping on pastries, cakes and more. They are also turned into jams, pies and tarts. High in potassium and low in sodium, cherries are perfect for people with high blood pressure. These are also low in calories. Antioxidants in cherries help boost heart health.
5. Vegetables
All gourd vegetables (bottle gourd, bitter gourd, pointed gourd, teasel gourd, Indian squash, etc.) are extremely healthy monsoon vegetables. These can boost digestion, help maintain healthy weighty, boost immunity and much more. During monsoon fried snacks are consumed frequently. Adding these vegetables to your diet can help maintain your digestive health.
6. Corn
Corn is frequently consumed during monsoon. Many love eating corn during the rainy season with a dash of salt and lemon. It is the healthiest snack that one can eat during this season. It is loaded with fibre and several other essential nutrients that can promote overall health.
(Ms. Preety Tyagi is a Lead Health Coach, Nutritionist and Founder of MY22BMI)
