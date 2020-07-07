Monsoon Diet For Hypertension: Regulate Your Blood Pressure With These Seasonal Fruits
Hypertension: A healthy diet can help in managing healthy blood pressure numbers. Seasonal fruits can offer you amazing heath benefits. Here's a list of fruit people with hypertension must try.
High-fibre foods can help controlling blood pressure
HIGHLIGHTS
- High blood pressure can increase the risk of heart disease
- Jamun can help you fight multiple health issues
- Apples are also beneficial for your blood pressure
The rainy season is here to bring down the summer heat. This season also offers a variety of fruits. These fruits are loaded with essential nutrients that are beneficial for your health. It is advised to eat every seasonal fruit as they help in providing the right nutrients during that season. Many of these can also help improve blood pressure numbers. Diet plays a significant role in controlling blood pressure numbers. To beat hypertension one needs to make necessary dietary changes for effective results. This monsoon people with high blood pressure should not miss the goodness of seasonal fruits. Here are some fruits you add to your diet.
High blood pressure: Add these fruits to your diet to fight hypertension
1. Jamun
Monsoon season is jamun season. It is one of the most loved fruits of the rainy season. This can offer you some amazing health benefits too. Jamun is a heart-friendly fruit as it helps controlling blood pressure. This fruit contains potassium that helps in managing blood pressure. Jamun is also good for diabetics.
2. Apples
The benefits of apples are quite popular. It is beneficial for overall health including better blood pressure numbers. High fibre content and flavonoids in apples are responsible for reducing blood pressure.
3. Plums
According to studies, plums may help in controlling blood pressure. This fruit also contains potassium and fibre. These are also good for your cholesterol numbers.
4. Litchi
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
