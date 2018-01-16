5 Exercises That Will Help You Get Rid Of Your Bra Bulge
These exercises will help you effectively get rid of the ugly bra bulge
Bra bulge can lower down your confidence
One extremely ugly and unwanted phenomenon of having fat on the back is bra bulge. An outfit might fit you completely well, but that bra bulge is capable of dumping many more of your favourite outfits. It undermines your confidence and takes away the experience of feeling beautiful. But thanks to spot reduction exercises, you can get rid of the bra bulge without much fuss. Back is a part of our core and it is important to reduce fat on the back as it affects our movement, balance, body posture and stability.
After your daily session of cardio, you can perform some weight training exercises focusing on the back which can help in reducing bra bulge effectively.
The following exercises can be done in sets of 3 with 10 reps each:
1. Pull-ups
Pull-ups are exercises which can be done anytime, anywhere. They are extremely beneficial for strengthening your arms and the back which lies below the bra bulge. Pull-ups can be done by hanging on a rod with arms straight and hands at the level of shoulders. The exercise is done by pulling yourself up and down with the help of elbows and arms. Go up till the point your chin crosses the bar and lower yourself down to repeat.
2. Arm slide
This too is an effective exercise to get rid of your bra bulge. You can do this exercise by using two paper plates or hand towels, one for each hand. Be in all fours position with sliders places underneath your hands. Tighten your abs and slide in front as far as you can. Slowly pull back towards your chest and ensure a stretch on your arms and back.
3. Superman exercise
Studies have shown that the superman exercise is extremely helpful in getting rid of bra bulge. It improves muscle strength and spinal extension range of motion. All you need to do is lie down with your face down and arms stretched in front. Your head should be in a relaxed position and the top of your feet should touch the ground. The exercise is done by raising your legs and arms simultaneously. Wait for a few seconds when on arms and legs are above the ground, before releasing them down.
4. Bent-over dumbbell rows
These exercises are done by holding dumbbells in both hands. Hinge at your waist in such a way that your body is bent at an angle of 45 degrees. The arms should be in the front. While ensuring that your back is straight at all times, bend your body and lift dumbbells on the sides while keeping elbows close to the waist. Do the exercise slowly in a way that your back squeezes with every lift.
5. Pilates overhead press
This exercise too involves dumbbells. The weight of the dumbbells can be according to your strength and stamina. This exercise helps in strengthening and toning your shoulders and upper back. You need to sit on the floor with your legs bent and soles of the feet touching together in front of you. Hold dumbbells in each hand with palms facing out and weights resting on your shoulders. Focus on your core and pull the weights up and down. The stretch should be felt on the back.
