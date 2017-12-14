Here's What You Must Eat Before And After A Workout Session
What you feed your body before and after workout is what reflects in your body.
Eating is important, but what's more important is eating the right thing at the right time
When it comes to fitness, there are a whole lot of things you can do to get the most of your workout regime. How to burn more calories, how to lose more weight or how to maintain energy levels through the workout sessions are the commonly asked questions. The situation of every person may differ here, not every person can benefit from the same workout regime. But the most important of all factors is diet.
What you eat is what reflects in and on your body. And it does not end here. Eating is important, but what's more important is eating the right food at the right time. Here we are referring to your pre and post-workout meals. What you feed your body before and after workout is what defines the efficiency and effectiveness of the entire workout session.
Why is it important to eat before workout?
Research shows that irrespective of whether you eat or not, your body will burn the same amount of fat. However, if you continue to exercise on an empty stomach for a prolonged period of time, your body will draw protein from muscles instead of the kidneys and liver. So you end up losing muscle mass, and this makes weight loss harder for you.
What to eat before workout?
The perfect pre-workout meal consists of complex carbs and protein. These foods are recommended to keep you full for longer, energized for workout and light as well. You can have:
1. Brown rice with black beans
2. Blueberry smoothie
3. Bananas
4. Egg whites
5. Protein shake
6. Peanut butter and jelly toast
7. Oatmeal
8. Nuts
9. Peanut and protein candy bars
Why is it important to eat after workout?
The fuel stored in your muscles is known as glycogen and is used by the body during workout. After you are done with your last rep, the body is drained of glycogen and needs something to make up for it. So eating or drinking something which consists of carbs and protein half an hour after workout can help in restoring the energy and broken muscles as well. It is better to start refuelling your body soon after the workout session, the sooner the better.
What you should eat after workout?
Your post workout meal should consist of protein and little amount of carbs and should be eaten immediately after exercising. Eating these foods after workout can help in speedy recovery and in maximising workout benefits. Here's a list of foods you must eat after workout:
1. Protein shake with bananas
2. A bowl of quinoa with black berries
3. Chocolate milk
4. Multigrain bread with peanut butter and fruit jelly
5. Greek yogurt and fruits
6. Salmon and sweet potato
7. Chicken with brown rice and steamed vegetables
