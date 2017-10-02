7 Miraculous Health Benefits Of Ginger Water
Been given very special significance in Ayurveda, Ginger is a spice, widely used in food preparation and also as a medicine. Being rich in natural chemicals, ginger is known to lower-down cholesterol levels, aid in weight loss, keep you hydrated, among other benefits. Here are 7 miraculous health-benefits of ginger water.
Health Benefits of Ginger Water: Here's how a glass of ginger water a day is good for your overall health
HIGHLIGHTS
- Ginger water made by boiling fresh ginger root in water, cool&strain
- Ginger water helps lower cholesterol, and control blood-sugar levels
- It also helps in weight loss, digestion, and fighting nausea
1. Better Digestion
Regular consumption of ginger water has been shown to help in better digestion. Apart from that, it also helps fight nausea and vomiting.
2. Checks Cholesterol
Many a studies and research have proven that ginger could lower-down 'bad' cholesterol levels, and therefore, helps keep your heart health intact.
3. Keeps you hydrated
A lot of people miss out on the daily recommended amount of water intake, which leads to dehydration, that could be very problematic and dangerous for your health. An additional source of water, as in, ginger water could help supplement your fluid intake, and therefore keep you hydrated.
4. Anti-Inflammatory effect
Although a natural bodily process, inflammation (in excess) may end-up harming your body. It has become a common problem these days among a lot of people. Thankfully, ginger is known to have anti-inflammatory effects and therefore helps prevent inflammation.
5. Anti-oxidant Properties
The anti-oxidant features of ginger help keep risk of many diseases as such heart disease, alzheimer's, cancer etc. It also reduces signs of ageing.
6. Controls Blood Sugar
Ginger is known to control the levels of blood sugar in your body, and thus, helps reduce risk of diabetes.
7. Aids in Weight Loss
Accompanied with healthy eating habits and regular exercise, ginger water can also give a boost to your weight-loss plans.
