Health Benefits Of Growing Tulsi (Basil) In Your House

Besides its immense religious significance in Hindu families, this plant possesses the ability to strengthen body immunity, fighting bacterial and viral infections and other health benefits.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Sep 18, 2017 05:23 IST
2-Min Read
Tulsi is known for its medicinal properties

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Holy basil or Tulsi is known as the Queen of Herbs
  2. Tulsi is known to strengthen body immunity and fighting infections
  3. You can also get rid of kidney stones with the help of Tulsi leaves

Holy basil or Tulsi is known as the Queen of Herbs given its medicinal and healing properties. This plant is found mainly in the Hindu households and is worshipped by the married people for a blissful and prosperous married life. Not only this, the presence of Tulsi is known to bring prosperity and happiness in the family. Besides its immense religious significance in Hindu families, this plant possesses the ability to strengthen body immunity, fighting bacterial and viral infections and other health benefits.

tulsi is known for its medicinal properties

Holy basil is blessed with many health benefits
Photo Credit: istock

Take a look at these benefits of keeping holy basil in your house.

1. Beats stress

Journal of Ayurveda and integrative medicine has it that the presence of Tulsi in your household is known to beat stress.

1. Keeps mosquitoes away

Holy basil or Tulsi is popularly known as a plant-based mosquito repellent. The journal of malaria states that this plant keeps insects and mosquitoes away. This makes it all the more important to keep Tulsi at home, especially during monsoons.

2. Keep the air clean and fresh

The presence of Tulsi in your bedroom increases oxygen supply. It is that plant which gives out oxygen 20-hours a day and also absorbs harmful gases like carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide and sulphur dioxide from the environment.

3. Fresh aroma

The pleasant fragrance of holy basil keeps the environment fresh and fills your home with a fresh aroma. This plant also possesses mood boosting properties.

4. Fights diseases

Tulsi is known to fight diseases. In case of cold, cough or fever, you can brew a few leaves of Tulsi with tea and drink it for relief. You can also prepare a concoction of Tulsi by boiling it with cardamom in a glass of water. It is also a great blood purifier and is known for lowering cholesterol levels.

5. Kidney stones

You can also get rid of kidney stones with the help of Tulsi leaves. Juice made from Tulsi leaves combined with a teaspoon of honey should be taken regularly to get rid of kidney stones at home.

The health benefits of Tulsi are many so being a Hindu or not should not stop you from keeping it in your household. 

