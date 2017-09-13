ASK OUR EXPERTS

Get Rid Of Yellow Teeth With These Home Remedies

Yellow teeth can be due to regular consumption of tea, coffee, cigarettes, antibiotic use or even genetic factors. Here's how you can get rid of it at home.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Sep 13, 2017 02:32 IST
Restore your pearly whites with home remedies

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Yellow teeth are caused due to stains, both deep and surface level
  2. Yellow teeth can be due to regular consumption of tea, coffee, cigarettes
  3. Bleaching properties of lemon helps in restoring shiny white teeth

Do you conceal your teeth while everyone else gives a wide and bright smile? Even after brushing and flossing regularly, you fail to whiten your teeth. Well, it's time to look for other options. Firstly, you need to understand why you end up with yellow teeth. This is due to stains, both deep and surface level stains. This is when you rush to your dentist for teeth whitening. But how often can that you do that. Also, whitening is a procedure which makes your teeth prone to sensitivity.

Home remedies for whiter teeth
Photo Credit: istock

Yellow teeth can be due to regular consumption of tea, coffee, cigarettes, antibiotic use or even genetic factors. Sit back and relax, you don't need to rush to the dentist now. These home remedies will help you restore your pearly whites as they were.

1. Baking soda

This is the best ingredient to use for getting rid of yellow teeth by removing plaque. Take half-a-teaspoon of baking soda and combine it with toothpaste and brush thoroughly with this. Repeat this twice a week. You can also combine it with toothpaste and apply on your teeth. Now cover this with aluminium foil and leave as it is. Wash it off after 10 minutes. Repeat this twice a week for results.
 

Baking soda for whiter teeth
Photo Credit: istock

2. Orange peel

Cleaning your teeth regularly fresh orange peel help in reducing the yellow stains. Rub orange peel on your teeth every night before going to sleep. Vitamin C and calcium together work in preventing the accumulation of plaque on teeth overnight. Repeat this for a few weeks to see results.
 

Orange peels for whiter teeth
Photo Credit: istock

3. Strawberries

Another fruit rich in Vitamin C, you can use them to get whiter teeth. Take a few strawberries and grind them into a paste. Scrub it gently on your teeth twice a day for a few weeks. You can also add baking soda to the pulp of one strawberry and apply it on your teeth. Rinse it off and brush your teeth to remove the residue.
 

Strawberries for whiter teeth
Photo Credit: istock

4. Lemon

Bleaching properties of lemon helps in restoring bright white and shiny teeth. You can gargle with lemon juice or even scrub lemon peel on your teeth for results.

5. Salt

Salt has been used for a very long time as a fundamental dental cleansing ingredient. When yellow teeth are owed to mineral deficiency, salt helps in meeting that deficiency. You can combine it with charcoal or baking soda and use it as a tooth power, replacing your toothpaste. 

