20 Minutes Of Pranayama Helps Shilpa Shetty Kundra Curb Anxiety- Watch Video
Pranayama is essentially a mediation practice which involves deep breathing. Doing for 10-20 minutes in a day can make you feel energetic, calm and positive. Know how it helps Shilpa Shetty Kundra curb anxiety, right here.
Pranayama can help improve your mental health as well
HIGHLIGHTS
- Breathing exercises can have a calming effect on your mind
- Shilpa Shetty Kundra began her day with pranayama
- Pranayama can help in reducing stress and anxiety
The power of meditation and breathing exercises is unprecedented, quite literally. Amidst all the chaos of being jobless, going through pay cuts or sudden layoffs, trying to have a calm state of mind is of supreme importance. You need to take less stress for a strong immunity, weight loss, healthy gut, digestive system, staying focused and motivated, and for being disease-free. Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra agrees and says that meditation helps her centre herself, calm nerves and experience a shift in perspective.
In one of her recent posts on Instagram, Kundra talks about how the last eight months have been an unexpected hiatus from her usual schedule of shoots and being outdoors. Now as the actress is slowly resuming work, she felt elated but also worried about not being able to complete responsibilities of a mother. "I was happy to be getting back to work, but I was also anxious about leaving my two babies and family behind. It just felt weird and I knew I needed to control not only my anxiety, but also have control on my thoughts," she writes in the caption of her post.
So, this is how my day began yesterday! After an unexpected hiatus of over eight months, I'm getting back to life as I've known it for over 27 years - shoots & outdoors. Honestly, I had mixed feelings... I was happy to be getting back to work, but I was also anxious about leaving my 2 babies & family behind. It just felt weird and I knew I needed to control not only my anxiety, but also have control on my thoughts. Just one way to solve it... Pranayama 20 minutes of meditation helped me center myself and calm my nerves, I felt a shift in my perspective. So grateful that I had sooo much quality time with them during this lockdown. But now, it's time to finish what's pending. Not allowing any of the ‘mommy guilt' to get in my way, I've got my armour / mask and I'm ready to conquer! “ME strong” now Mommy's gotta do what she's gotta do. Happy week to you all! Share this with all the mommies that go through or will go through this when they start work... @simplesoulfulapp . . . . . #MondayMotivation #MommyDuties #NewNormal #BackToWork #YogaSeHiHoga #yoga #pranayama #gratitude #blessed #guiltfree #SwasthRahoMastRaho #SSApp #FitIndia
Also read: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Shares Variations Of Bridge Pose That Can Help Reduce Back Pain And Improve Digestion- Try Them Today!
Pranayama, she says, is the one way to solve it all. It is essentially a mediation practice which involves deep breathing. Doing for 10-20 minutes in a day can make you feel energetic. It can uplift your spirit and make you feel more enthusiastic, calm and positive. Having this kind of state of mind can help you make better decisions, improve your mental health and make you feel happier.
There are several kinds of pranayama like bhramari pranayama or kapal bhati pranayama. Both involve different kinds of breathing. Even breathing in and breathing out through your nose can help you deep breathe and meditate, and give you calm state of mind.
Also read: Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Morning Routine Includes This Sequence Of Yoga
Along with pranayama, you can also include other yoga asanas like surya namaskar, or some other stretching exercising. Starting your day on a healthy not can avail you with multiple physical and mental health benefits. How did you start your day today?
Also read: Want To Cook Something Healthy? Try This Protein-Rich Whole Wheat Puran Poli By Shilpa Shetty Kundra
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.